Member Login
Home » Investing » This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

Freehold Royalties is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 7.5% in October 2024.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Valued at $2.2 billion by market cap, Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) manages one of Canada’s largest non-government portfolios of oil and natural gas royalties with an expanding land base south of the border. Its total land holdings encompass 6.2 million gross acres in Canada and 1.1 million gross drilling acres in the U.S.

With interests in over 18,000 producing wells, the company receives royalty income from 380 industry operators. This diversity in cash-producing assets lowers overall risk, enabling Freehold to benefit from drilling activity on its royalty lands.

As a royalty-interest owner, Freehold does not pay any capital costs to drill and equip oil wells for production. Moreover, the operators pay the costs associated with operating the wells and maintaining production, while Freehold receives a percentage of the production.

An asset-light business model allows Freehold to distribute most of its cash flow to shareholders via dividends. Today, Freehold Royalties pays investors a monthly dividend of $0.09 per share, translating to a forward yield of 7.5%.

The bull case for Freehold Royalties stock

In the first six months of 2024, Freehold Royalties reported an operating margin of 84% as it continues to add exposure to high netback and high return core areas in Canada and the U.S.

Its diversified land base provides free option value on continued tech advancements, new discoveries, and increasing development of emerging reservoir benches in the U.S. Freehold has invested close to $700 million since the start of 2023 to increase its U.S.-based revenues, which now account for 47% of the top line.

Freehold’s industry payors are located in eight states in the U.S. and five Canadian provinces. No single payor accounts for more than 15% of sales.  

The bear case for investing in FRU stock

Freehold Royalties is part of the highly cyclical energy sector, meaning its revenue is tied to commodity prices. So, any significant fluctuation in commodity prices can impact its cash flows and dividend payouts.

For instance, in the 12 months before December 2008, Freehold paid investors an annual dividend of $3 per share. By August 2009, its annual payout fell to $1.20 per share as the mortgage crisis lowered oil prices.

The company also reduced its annual dividend from $1.68 per share in July 2015 to $0.48 per share in February 2017. Notably, the dividend payout fell to a record low of $0.18 per share in April 2020 as oil prices plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alternatively, rising oil prices will mean Freehold competes with other players to acquire new royalty assets at elevated prices. This could lead to lower capital allocation efficiency and impact the profitability of new investments if cash flows are unable to consistently outpace acquisition costs.

Finally, several factors, including operational and regulatory challenges and output declines from existing wells, can impact Freehold’s production levels.

The Foolish takeaway

To date, Freehold Royalties has returned $2.2 billion to shareholders, indicating a cumulative payout of $35 per share.

Since its initial public offering in 1996, Freehold Royalties stock has returned roughly 12% annually. So, a $100 investment in FRU stock in 1996 would be worth $1,800 today if we account for dividend reinvestments.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Shopify by 2030

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-growth stocks could soon be worth more than the TSX’s former tech superstar.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Is Sun Life Financial Stock a Buy for Its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid underlying business, healthy growth prospects, healthy dividend yield, and attractive valuation, I am bullish on SLF.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over TD Bank Stock Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality dividend stocks is a proven strategy to build long-term wealth. This strategy also offers the opportunity to…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy at a Deep Discount in October

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality undervalued TSX dividend stocks such as Whitecap and TD should help you deliver outsized gains right now.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? Here Are the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $1,000 investment is enough to buy the best stocks today for generous, sizeable returns.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15K in This Dividend Stock for $743.40 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for passive income? Polaris Renewable means literally investing in the future, and of course, your future.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This 7.3% Dividend Stock Pays Out Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for a stock that pays out every single month, with even more growth for the future? I'd…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

The Best TSX Stock for Canadians to Buy With Only $1,000 on Hand

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's only one stock you want to put that $1,000 towards, it should really be this top choice, which…

Read more »