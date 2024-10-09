Member Login
1 Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

This Canadian stock offers perhaps the most value and best long-term outlook for any investor looking to buy and hold in their TFSA.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy's work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she's not researching investing strategies, Amy's time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel.
If you’re looking for a reliable, long-term investment to stash away in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), today there won’t be any beating around the bush. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) should be at the top of your list. This REIT offers the perfect blend of stability, growth, and income, making it an ideal stock to buy and hold forever. With a diversified portfolio of industrial properties across North America and Europe, strong financials, and an attractive dividend yield, Granite stands out as one of the best choices for Canadian investors. Especially those seeking both security and steady returns. Here’s why it’s a smart pick for your long-term investment strategy.

Stand out

One of the reasons Granite is so appealing is its history of diversification. Unlike other REITs that might focus solely on one type of property (like office buildings or shopping malls), Granite’s portfolio is centred around industrial spaces that cater to a wide range of tenants, including some major names. This diversification across industries and geographies helps protect your investment against market downturns in any one sector or location, making it a resilient choice.

When you look at Granite’s most recent earnings report for Q2 2024, it becomes clear why this REIT is a winner. Revenue grew by 7.6% year-over-year, and net income increased by an impressive 21.9%. These numbers highlight the strength of its operations and ability to generate consistent income for investors. Plus, with $113.5 million in cash and a reasonable debt-to-equity ratio, Granite is in a solid financial position to keep growing and rewarding its shareholders.

The future

Looking ahead, the future outlook for Granite REIT is bright. The ongoing boom in e-commerce and demand for logistics facilities, especially those close to urban centers, plays directly into Granite’s strength. Companies need more warehouse space to store and ship goods, and Granite’s properties are perfectly positioned to meet this need. This trend isn’t going away anytime soon, which means Granite is set for continued growth.

Now, why does Granite offer great value right now? For starters, its stock is trading at a reasonable forward Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.1, indicating it’s not overpriced relative to its earnings potential. Additionally, its price-to-book ratio of 0.9 suggests that the stock is slightly undervalued compared to the underlying value of its assets. This presents a unique opportunity to grab a high-quality REIT at a bargain price.

Major dividends

When it comes to dividends, Granite is a consistent performer. It currently offers a forward annual dividend yield of around 4.1%, which is very attractive for income-focused investors. The payout ratio sits at approximately 90% – indicating the company is returning a significant portion of its earnings to shareholders. This makes it a great addition to your TFSA, where those dividends can grow tax-free over time.

So, why now? With the recent dip in share price to around $79, this could be the perfect moment to buy Granite. The stock has pulled back slightly from its 52-week high, offering a great entry point for long-term investors. Plus, the next dividend date is just around the corner in October. So you’ll be locking in that yield and benefiting from future payouts.

Bottom line

In short, Granite stock combines growth, stability, and income in a way that few other stocks can. Its diversified portfolio, strong financials, and steady dividends make it a perfect candidate for a buy-and-hold strategy in your TFSA. Whether you’re looking for long-term capital appreciation or reliable income, Granite checks all the boxes.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

