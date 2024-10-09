Member Login
Home » Investing » Buy 698 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $62.82/Month in Passive Income

Buy 698 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $62.82/Month in Passive Income

This monthly dividend payer is a way to bring in dividend income, with cash coming from multiple business ventures.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Sliced pumpkin pie

Source: Getty Images

Are you looking for passive income? A royalty company can be a fantastic way to secure long-lasting monthly dividends. It earns a cut of revenue from other businesses without the need for heavy operational costs. Essentially, it sits back and collects a slice of the profits from various industries, like mining or energy, while letting the companies do the hard work. This business model means steady cash flow, even in tough times, thereby making those monthly payouts more reliable and potentially growing over time. It’s like having slices of multiple pies without baking any!

One to consider

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) collects passive income from energy projects without getting its hands dirty. Instead of actually drilling for oil and gas, it owns land (or rights to it), and energy companies pay Freehold for the privilege of extracting resources. It’s a pretty sweet deal. While others take on the heavy lifting and operational risks, Freehold sits back and collects royalties. And because it’s diversified across a lot of properties, it’s not putting all its eggs in one basket, making it more resilient.

What’s even better is that Freehold focuses on maintaining a strong balance sheet and keeping debt low. That way, it can pass on the rewards to its shareholders in the form of steady dividends. Plus, it’s always looking to add new land or rights, which keeps the royalty stream flowing and growing. For income-focused investors, especially those who love seeing monthly dividends, Freehold Royalties can feel like a smooth ride toward long-term returns with a lower level of risk.

Freehold’s business performance

Freehold has been performing quite well, as evidenced by its latest quarterly earnings. With quarterly earnings growth year over year up by 62% and quarterly revenue growth of 14.6%, the company is showing strong momentum. Freehold’s business model of collecting royalties from energy companies continues to generate significant profit margins, with an impressive 46.41% profit margin and a 61.73% operating margin. These metrics highlight the efficiency of the company’s business model.

On the value front, Freehold is offering a dividend yield of 7.61%, which is quite attractive for income investors. The payout ratio of 108% shows that the company is distributing most of its earnings, signalling a commitment to returning cash to shareholders. While its debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83% is manageable, it’s important to note its strong current ratio of 2.05, showing it has enough liquidity to cover short-term obligations. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2, Freehold remains reasonably valued in the market, making it a compelling option for those seeking both solid dividend income and exposure to the energy sector.

Bottom line

Let’s say you’re looking to just get some strong dividends from Freehold. Excluding what you might get in returns, this is what you could earn from an investment of $10,000.

RECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUT
$14.32698$1.08$753.84

So, by buying 698 shares with that $10,000 investment, you could bring in $753.84 each year, coming to $62.82 each and every month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks Still Offering Attractive Dividend Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks still look cheap.

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks have long track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners a Buy for Its 4.7% Yield?

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners offers a unique opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These top stocks have tremendous growth potential and are trading off their highs, making them some of the best Canadian…

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Is Rogers Stock a Buy for its 3.8% Dividend Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

With a dividend yield that's much lower than two of its main peers, is Rogers stock still a good investment…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Freehold Royalties is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 7.5% in October 2024.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Shopify by 2030

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-growth stocks could soon be worth more than the TSX’s former tech superstar.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Is Sun Life Financial Stock a Buy for Its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid underlying business, healthy growth prospects, healthy dividend yield, and attractive valuation, I am bullish on SLF.

Read more »