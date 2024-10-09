Member Login
Home » Investing » Top TFSA Stocks for Canadian Investors to Buy Now

Top TFSA Stocks for Canadian Investors to Buy Now

Here’s why TFSA investors should buy and hold high-quality stocks in their self-directed, tax-sheltered accounts for the long run.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

When you start investing in the stock market, it might seem like a great idea to go for high-growth stocks that can purportedly give you massive returns on your investment. However, investments with the promise of high growth are also inherently riskier.

A smarter move is to create a portfolio that can offer you a good balance between growth and stability. This way, your stable investments can offset or mitigate losses from your riskier investments and let you enjoy sustainable long-term returns.

Day trading in the stock market isn’t the best way to enjoy real returns. Canadians should understand that investing in stocks requires an investment horizon of at least a decade, if not more. Investing with a long game in mind can let you enjoy returns that can benefit your long-term financial goals.

As such, here are two top TSX stocks you can consider for stability and growth.

A stock for slow and steady growth

Canadian National Railway Co. (TSX:CNR) is a rock-solid TSX stock that is a staple in many investment portfolios. The Montreal-based $97.1 billion market capitalization company is one of the biggest railway operators in North America. Its railway network serves Canada, and the Midwestern and Southern US.

Boasting a 19,500-mile network, it transports everything from petroleum and chemicals to grain, coals, minerals, metals, and automotive products. As one of the world’s largest railway companies, it is also a business vital to the North American economy due to the massive volume of freight it transports.

While it does not offer high growth through capital gains, it offers stable and reliable dividend income that keeps growing each year. As of this writing, it trades for $154.14 per share and boasts a 2.2% dividend yield. As boring as it might seem, it is the kind of stock that offers more stability when most others falter.

A stock for market-beating returns

Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL) is a Montreal-based $38.8 billion market capitalization company that owns the largest dollar store retail chain in Canada. While most growth-focused stocks carry significant capital risk, Dollarama can be considered an exception. The strength of the underlying business can make it a good investment for stability and growth.

Dollarama has a defensive business model that generates solid sales and earnings, regardless of economic environments. It offers products to consumers at low and fixed prices. The strategy lets Dollarama generate strong revenue during economic downturns, when people seek essentials at discounted rates.

The discount retailer’s solid business has allowed Dollarama stock to consistently deliver above-average capital gains. With its presence growing, it is expected to continue the trend. As of this writing, DOL trades for $137.67 per share and offers dividends at a 0.27% dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

Your returns from stock market investing will be taxed like other income. However, you can protect some of your income from the stock market by using available contribution room in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Besides cash, you can use the contribution room in your TFSA to hold other assets like stocks. Allocating a portion of the TFSA to buy and hold stocks can help you enjoy the returns from your investment without incurring taxes on it. By using a dividend reinvestment program, you can also unlock the power of compounding to accelerate your tax-free wealth growth.

To this end, CNR stock can be a stellar investment for solid dividend income. DOL stock can also be an excellent holding to inject growth through more reliable capital gains supported by a solid business model.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Dividend Stocks

Is Dollarama Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s leading dollar store retail chain could give you the best value for your money in 2025.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

With interest rates likely to keep dropping, three real estate stocks are strong buys for income-focused investors.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Heading Into 2025

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and could be undervalued right now.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,100 in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

While traditional dividend stocks can help you build passive income, this stock can earn you $1,000 in annual dividends and…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

Two Evergreen RRSP Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Own

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

RRSP investors: Both of these U.S. consumer staples stocks have paid dividends for over 50+ years.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Consumer Staple Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's why Coca-Cola remains a timeless buy-and-hold forever stock for me.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Manulife or Sun Life: Which Finance Stock Is the Better Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both Sun Life stock and Manulife stock are up in the last while, but which edges the other out?

Read more »

Sliced pumpkin pie
Dividend Stocks

Buy 698 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $62.82/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This monthly dividend payer is a way to bring in dividend income, with cash coming from multiple business ventures.

Read more »