A Canadian Billionaire Investor Sold Micron Stock and Bought This TSX Company Instead

Prem Watsa focuses on value over short-term growth.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
nugget gold

Source: Getty Images

Watching how billionaires invest can be a savvy strategy. These investors typically have access to extensive research, insider knowledge, and teams of experts analyzing the market. They often invest in companies or sectors that have strong long-term growth potential, and by following their lead, you might catch wind of profitable trends early on. Plus, there’s a certain appeal in knowing you’re aligning with the same strategies as the ultra-wealthy!

The ‘Canadian Warren Buffett’

Prem Watsa, often called the “Warren Buffett of Canada,” is a highly respected investor and the founder of Fairfax Financial (TSX:FFH). Known for his long-term value investment approach, Watsa seeks out undervalued companies with strong fundamentals that the market may have overlooked. His strategy often focuses on buying businesses during tough times, when prices are low but the potential for a rebound is high. This contrarian style has helped him grow Fairfax into a multi-billion dollar company, all while staying cool-headed in the face of market turbulence.

One of Watsa’s trademarks is his cautious optimism. He’s willing to take risks, but he also hedges his bets. Take during the 2008 financial crisis, when he made profitable moves by betting against the market. Watsa looks beyond just numbers, though. He values businesses with strong leadership, solid reputations, and sustainable models. His thoughtful, patient approach has earned him a spot among the world’s most admired investors. And his track record makes him a fascinating role model for those looking to win in the market with a calm, long-term mindset.

Watsa sells off Micron stock

Watsa recently decided to slash his stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by over 90%, likely because of his value-driven approach to investing. Micron’s stock has returned 14% year to date, and he may have viewed the company’s near-term prospects as shaky because of overvaluation or industry challenges. His investing style, often inspired by Warren Buffett, involves reallocating capital where he sees greater long-term potential. So this move could indicate that Watsa is shifting away from semiconductor exposure in favour of more stable or undervalued opportunities​.

As he exited much of his Micron stake, Watsa added positions in other companies. One of them was Orla Mining (TSX:OLA)​.

Watsa sees opportunity in Orla Mining stock

Orla Mining’s focus is on gold and silver, which are typically seen as safe-haven assets during times of economic uncertainty. So Watsa likely views this as a strong bet for future gains, particularly with the mining sector’s potential for long-term value​.

Canadian investors should consider Orla Mining for similar reasons. The company has delivered robust revenue growth (43% year over year in the most recent quarter) and boasts a healthy balance sheet with cash reserves of $154 million. The company’s operating margin of over 50% reflects strong operational efficiency.

Watsa’s confidence in the company should signal to Canadian investors that Orla Mining could be a highly strategic addition to their portfolios, especially for those looking to diversify into precious metals​.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

