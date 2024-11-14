Member Login
Home » Investing » Trump Trade: Canadian Stocks to Watch

Trump Trade: Canadian Stocks to Watch

With Trump returning to the presidency, there are some sectors that could boom in Canada, and others to watch. But which ones?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

With Donald Trump back in the political spotlight, Canadian investors may find themselves reassessing various industries in response to potential shifts in U.S. policies. As Trump’s policies historically leaned towards protectionism and support for local industries, the ripple effects could introduce unique challenges and opportunities north of the border. While some sectors stand to benefit from these changes, others may be better approached with caution. Let’s look at some to consider.

Steel sector

The steel industry is a vital part of Canada’s economy, contributing billions of dollars annually and supporting thousands of jobs across the country. Historically, Trump favoured tariffs and trade barriers to bolster American industries, including imposing tariffs on foreign steel imports to protect U.S. producers.

For Canadian steel producers, this approach may initially sound concerning. However, with Canada often negotiating its own trade terms, Canadian steel companies like Stelco Holdings (TSX:STLC) could benefit if demand for North American steel remains high under the umbrella of protected markets. Investors might see stronger returns in these companies if their products remain favoured over other international competitors. Although staying vigilant about policy shifts is crucial.

As the U.S. looks to reduce its dependency on foreign steel, Canada’s proximity and trade ties could position it well to meet American steel demands. Canadian producers may gain from both stable U.S. contracts and domestic demand, especially as North America shifts toward infrastructure renewal. The U.S. government has made infrastructure a key policy focus, potentially driving up steel demand for major construction projects. For investors, this means that Canadian steel companies might experience enhanced margins, especially if demand remains steady and foreign competition remains restricted.

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies represent a distinct sector with a rapid growth trajectory in Canada, where an increasing number of Canadians are investing in and utilizing digital currencies. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major coins have been growing in popularity as alternative investments, partly due to the decentralized nature of these assets. However, Trump’s election could mean stricter regulatory measures in the U.S. for cryptocurrencies, an issue that Canadian investors should watch carefully. A U.S. crackdown on crypto could impact the market globally, potentially creating volatility for Canadian investors with U.S. crypto ties.

Despite regulatory concerns, cryptocurrency in Canada remains robust. Canada has generally maintained a more lenient stance on crypto regulations compared to the U.S., allowing for innovation and market expansion. Companies like WonderFi (TSX:WNDR), a Canadian blockchain technology firm, have benefited from this environment. If the Canadian regulatory landscape remains accommodating, this sector could offer high-growth potential. However, investors should stay informed of any international regulatory changes that could influence Canadian cryptocurrency firms.

Bottom line

Investors should remain cautious as policies evolve and stay informed about industry news. Stock performance can be unpredictable in politically charged environments. Reviewing recent earnings, analyzing sector-specific developments, and understanding potential future impacts is crucial for making informed investment decisions. Canadian industries may be more insulated than their U.S. counterparts, but they’re not immune to global economic shifts.

The potential for industry shifts is high, and Canadian investors are in a position to benefit if they choose wisely. The steel sector might gain from stable North American demand, and the crypto market offers growth with an eye on regulation. Staying informed and adaptable will help investors make the most of Canada’s evolving investment landscape in a Trump-led era, balancing opportunities with caution.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

