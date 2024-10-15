Member Login
Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

RRSP Investors: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

Canadians are taking advantage of their registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) contribution room to set aside cash for the future. One popular RRSP investing strategy involves buying top TSX dividend-growth stocks and using the dividends to acquire new shares.

RRSP benefits

The government created the RRSP in 1957 to help people save for their retirement years. The program has been improved a number of times, and still remains an important part of retirement planning, even as the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) becomes increasingly popular.

RRSP contribution limits are tied to the previous year’s taxable income. The rate is 18% up to a maximum, which is $31,560, for 2024. RRSP contributions can be used to reduce taxable income in the relevant year. Taxes are paid on RRSP funds when they are withdrawn. The ideal situation is to make the RRSP contribution when a person is in a high marginal tax bracket and to remove the money in retirement at a lower personal tax rate.

One thing to remember is that any contributions made to an employer retirement plan will count towards the 18% RRSP limit. Investors can check their RRSP contribution and deduction limit for the year on their CRA notice of assessment.

Power of compounding

Interest, dividends, and capital gains can be fully reinvested inside the RRSP. Investors who automatically use dividends to buy new shares can take advantage of the power of compounding. Each time a dividend is used to buy more stock, the next dividend payment is larger. The snowball effect is small at the beginning, but over time can turn modest initial investments into significant savings, especially when dividend payouts increase at a steady pace.

Here are two stocks that are solid investments for an RRSP.

Fortis stock

Fortis (TSX:FTS) raised its dividend in each of the past 50 years. The utility company generates predictable rate-regulated cash flow and grows through a combination of capital investments and acquisitions. Fortis is currently working on a $25 billion capital program that will boost the rate base from $37 billion in 2023 to more than $49 billion in 2028. The resulting increase to cash flow should support planned annual dividend increases of 4% to 6% over the five-year timeframe.

Fortis has delivered solid total returns for investors for decades. At the current share price, the dividend provides a yield of 4.1%.

TC Energy stock

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) recently completed the IPO of its oil pipelines business. The move makes TC Energy a natural gas infrastructure play with some power generation assets. Natural gas demand is expected to surge in the coming years as tech companies that build AI data centres install standalone gas-fired power generation to ensure the facilities have reliable and scalable power supplies. Existing power grids might not be capable of meeting the power demand that is expected from AI data centres and electric vehicles in the coming years.

In the U.S. alone, there are more than 300 data centres planned or under construction. TC Energy says its natural gas infrastructure is within 80km of 60% of the sites.

TC Energy has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. At the current share price, the stock provides a dividend yield of 6.3%.

The bottom line on RRSP investments

Fortis and TC Energy are good examples of TSX stocks that have raised their dividends annually for decades. If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed RRSP, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Investing

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 15

| Jitendra Parashar

After rallying for five consecutive weeks, the TSX Composite Index is now trading at a fresh record high with solid…

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Dividend Stocks

CPP Pensioners: You’re Getting an Inflation Increase in 2025

| Andrew Button

CPP benefits increase with inflation, but this stock's dividends can outpace even that.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Retirement

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 54 for Canadians (and How to Boost Yours)

| Puja Tayal

Are you on track for a comfortable retirement? See how your savings stack up.

Read more »

Circuit board with glowing lines
Investing

AI Investors: 2 ‘Sleep Easy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock and another top dividend play that could be a nice fit for AI investors looking to diversify…

Read more »

AI powered robotic finger touching human finger
Investing

What Is Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)?

| Motley Fool Staff

An AGI system would be capable of thinking and reasoning the way that humans do without the need for human…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $61 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly passive income is well within reach, especially when you have a solid dividend stock like this on hand.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 Reliable Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and a shot at decent capital gains.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7000 in This Dividend Stock to Make $600 in Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Looking to make monthly passive income? Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) stock's 8.6% dividend yield could turn into a steady stream of…

Read more »