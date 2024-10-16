Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

These Canadian dividend stocks are backed by fundamentally strong businesses. Further, their growing earnings base will drive future payouts.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
senior relaxes in hammock with e-book

Source: Getty Images

Investors looking to earn stress-free passive income can rely on top Canadian dividend stocks. For decades, these companies have rewarded their shareholders with higher dividend payments, making them attractive investments that generate worry-free income.

With this backdrop, let’s explore three Canadian stocks with solid fundamentals and a growing earnings base that can help sustain their payouts for years. I’ll focus on the energy, utility, and banking sectors, which are famous for their impressive track records of dividend payments and growth.

Top energy stock: Enbridge

While several energy stocks are known for their stellar dividend payouts, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stands out for its resilient business model, solid distribution history, attractive yield, and visibility over future earnings growth. These attributes make Enbridge a top choice for stress-free passive income.

The energy infrastructure giant has consistently paid dividends for more than 69 years. Moreover, it increased its dividend in the past 29 years at an average annual growth rate of 10%. Enbridge’s growing payouts show the company’s strong financial position and ability to grow earnings in all market conditions. Enbridge pays a quarterly dividend of $0.915, reflecting a high yield of 6.5%.

Enbridge is well positioned to continue generating solid earnings supported by its diversified revenue stream and low-risk capital projects. Its long-term contracts, extensive network of liquid pipelines, regulated cost-of-service tolling frameworks and power purchase agreements should all drive its earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF). In the long term, its earnings and DCF are forecasted to grow at a mid-single-digit rate, enabling the company to consistently hike its dividend.

Top utility stock: Fortis

Utility companies are known for their defensive business model, regulated operations, predictable cash flows, and solid dividend payments, making them reliable investments for income investors. Within the utility sector, Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a reliable stock to earn steady passive income for decades.

Fortis has consistently grown its dividends for 51 consecutive years. Moreover, it plans to raise its dividend by 4-6% annually through 2029. The payouts are supported by its regulated businesses, which generate predictable and growing cash flows. It generates nearly 99% of its earnings from its regulated utility businesses in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. This adds stability to its financials and supports higher payouts. Currently, it offers a yield of 4.1%.

The company is investing to expand its rate base, which should increase its earnings and dividend payouts. The company targets growing its rate base by 6.5% annually through 2029, positioning it well to increase its distributions in the future. Further, its investments in green energy augur well for growth and should cushion its earnings.

Top banking stock: BMO

The leading Canadian bank stocks are popular for paying dividends for more than 100 years. Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is a compelling investment that’s consistently paid dividends for 195 years, the longest by any Canadian corporation. Moreover, Bank of Montreal’s dividend has grown by about 5% annually over the last 15 years. It also offers a decent yield of about 4.9%.

Bank of Montreal’s diversified revenue sources, including the high-growth wealth management business, growing deposit base, and operational efficiency, position it well to deliver solid earnings. Furthermore, its solid balance sheet and stable credit performance bode well for growth.

Bank of Montreal’s earnings are forecasted to grow at a high single-digit rate over the medium term. This should help drive its dividend payouts in the coming years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $250 per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Kay Ng

Canadian investors should strategically add Canadian REITs to their TFSA to generate tax-free passive income.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

This 5.2% Monthly Dividend Stock Has So Much Room to Grow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This monthly dividend stock is a clear winner, and it's one that offers more than just dividend growth, but substantial…

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right dividend stocks for your TFSA portfolio should be a discerning process. You should consider multiple factors, not…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Is Intact Financial Stock a Buy for its 1.8% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Intact Financial is a TSX dividend stock that has delivered stellar returns to shareholders in the last 15 years.

Read more »

Sliced pumpkin pie
Dividend Stocks

2 Delicious Dividend Stocks I Plan to Add to My TFSA in October

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dreamy dividend stocks can provide you with endless dividends in your TFSA. And it's why I'm considering them right…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: How Couples Can Earn $9,500 per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy can reduce risk and boost returns.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

9.9% Dividend Yield? I’ll Be Buying This TSX Passive-Income Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Why make investing complicated? This ETF makes earning monthly income easy.

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 Solid Investments to Bring in Monthly Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can begin a stable and recurring passive stream by buying quality monthly-paying dividend stocks.

Read more »