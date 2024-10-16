Retirees: You’ll Want Your CPP With a Side of This Dividend Stock

CPP is great, don’t get me wrong. But it’s certainly not something retirees can depend on alone. Which is why this dividend stock is an even better option.

When it comes to retirement planning, many Canadians rely heavily on the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) as their primary source of income. However, for those seeking a more comfortable and financially secure retirement, relying solely on CPP may not be enough. This is where dividend stocks can offer significant benefits, helping retirees enjoy a more financially comfortable future.

Why not just CPP?

CPP, while a great base, has limitations. As of 2024, the maximum monthly CPP payout is $1,364 if you begin at age 65. That adds up to roughly $16,400 per year. However, not everyone qualifies for the maximum benefit, and many retirees receive much less. The benefit is based on your contributions during your working years.

If you didn’t consistently work at the maximum earnings level, your payout will be lower. Though CPP is guaranteed and adjusts for inflation, its payments alone may not cover all living expenses, especially with the rising costs of healthcare, housing, and daily living.

Royal Bank of Canada stock

Now, let’s turn to those dividend stocks I mentioned. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is one of the strongest dividend stocks on the TSX. It’s a reliable blue-chip stock with a solid history of paying dividends. Currently, RY’s forward annual dividend is $5.68 per share, offering a dividend yield of 3.39%. The payouts, which occur on a quarterly basis, provide a consistent cash flow. And because the stock has shown resilience and growth over time, the dividends could increase in the future.

About the future: RY is well-positioned for growth. Canada’s largest bank is diversifying its revenue streams and expanding its digital services to stay competitive in the evolving financial landscape. Furthermore, it has a solid balance sheet with more than $732 billion in total cash and manageable debt. This offers security for investors, including retirees who are looking for low-risk opportunities.

That said, it’s important to consider some of the risks of investing. RY, like all stocks, is subject to market fluctuations. Prices can go up and down, which means there’s a risk of losing your principal. Plus, unlike CPP payments, dividends aren’t guaranteed. Companies can reduce or suspend their dividend payments during tough economic times, although RY’s strong history makes this unlikely in the near future.

Bottom line

All together, while CPP provides a secure foundation for retirement, it may not be enough for many retirees to maintain their desired lifestyle. Supplementing CPP with dividend stocks like RY can significantly enhance financial security by offering a reliable income stream.

One of the biggest benefits of dividend stocks like RY is the potential for reinvestment and compounding. By reinvesting dividends rather than taking them as cash, you can buy more shares of RY, which in turn increases your future dividend payouts. Over time, this snowball effect can significantly boost your investment returns.