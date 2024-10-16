Member Login
The OAS Maximum Is Not Enough, but This Dividend Stock Can Help

Set aside some cash to invest this top dividend stock.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Old Age Security (OAS) is a great benefit for Canadians, offering a steady stream of income during retirement. It’s designed to provide financial support once you’ve reached a certain age, with the maximum benefit depending on how long you’ve lived in Canada.

However, even if you qualify for the full amount, OAS is not likely to cover all your expenses in retirement. The maximum monthly payout for 2024 is $800.44 as of writing, which comes to about $9,605 annually. That’s probably not enough to sustain a comfortable lifestyle, especially when you factor in rising living costs. That’s why it’s important to explore other sources of income.

Buy dividend stocks

Investing in dividend stocks is one of the best ways to supplement your OAS payments and increase your financial security in retirement. Dividend stocks provide regular payments, just like OAS. But unlike OAS, your potential earnings are uncapped. The more you invest and reinvest dividends, the more income you can generate over time. This is especially beneficial if you start investing earlier in life and allow compounding to work its magic. Plus, dividend-paying stocks can appreciate in value, offering both income and growth potential.

Consider BCE stock

One great dividend stock to consider is BCE (TSX:BCE) on the TSX. BCE is a telecommunications giant in Canada, with a long history of delivering stable and growing dividends to its shareholders. With a current dividend yield of 8.7% at writing, BCE provides a much higher return than most savings accounts or government bonds. This yield is based on its current share price of $46.26, making it an attractive option for those looking to boost their passive income. For retirees, BCE’s reliable dividend stream can be a valuable addition to OAS payments.

BCE’s recent earnings show that the company continues to perform well despite concerns about increased competition and regulatory challenges. In its most recent quarter ended June 30, 2024, BCE posted operating revenue of $6 billion. Although that figure was down 1% year over year, quarterly net earnings jumped a significant 52%.

BCE’s dividend

One of the best aspects of BCE stock is its dividend history. BCE has a track record of not only paying regular dividends but also increasing them over time. Over the past five years, the dividend stock has averaged a dividend yield of around 6.19%. Yet this has grown to nearly 9% in recent months. This makes it an ideal stock for income-focused investors.

Bottom line

While OAS is a valuable benefit for Canadians, its limitations mean it may not be enough on its own for a comfortable retirement. That’s why investing in dividend stocks, like BCE, is a smart strategy to supplement your OAS income. With its strong dividend yield and history of returning value to shareholders, BCE is an excellent option.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

