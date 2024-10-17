Member Login
Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: Buy These Top U.S. Dividend Stocks for Total Returns

RRSP Investors: Buy These Top U.S. Dividend Stocks for Total Returns

Both of these U.S. dividend kings have increased payouts for over 50 consecutive years.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
man shops in a drugstore

Source: Getty Images

Your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is the perfect place to house U.S. dividend stocks because the IRS recognizes it, exempting you from the 15% foreign withholding tax on dividends.

However, since withdrawals can incur tax penalties, it’s wiser to focus on total returns, which include both price appreciation and the effects of reinvested dividends.

Even better than reinvesting dividends is reinvesting a steadily growing dividend to benefit from the compounding effect. Two stocks stand out to me as prime candidates for this strategy.

They’re the bluest of blue-chips, each a Dividend King with over 50 years of consistent dividend growth, belonging to the defensive sectors of consumer staples and healthcare. Read on to discover these stalwart investments.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), established in 1886, is involved in everything from pharmaceuticals to medical devices.

The company’s products address a wide array of health issues including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS; mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology including prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolic conditions like thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and even pulmonary hypertension….the list goes on and on!

It’s one of only two companies in the U.S. with a AAA credit rating, a testament to its financial stability and a rare accolade that underscores its safety as an investment. Technically, this makes Johnson & Johnson more creditworthy than the Canadian government!

Johnson & Johnson has also proven its commitment to shareholders with a dividend that has increased for 62 consecutive years. The current yield stands at 3.11%, with an average annualized growth of 5.6% over the last five years.

Procter & Gamble

While Johnson & Johnson used to sell consumer health products like Tylenol, Band-Aid, and Listerine, it has since spun off that division into a separate company.

If you’re looking for exposure to durable consumer products, only Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stands out as a leading company.

Some of their major brands include Tide, Pampers, Gillette, Crest, and Bounty. Take a look around your home, and you’re likely to find several products from their vast portfolio!

Procter & Gamble is also a distinguished dividend king, having increased its dividend for 68 consecutive years. It has a current yield of 2.39% and an average annualized dividend growth of 6% over the last five years.

The Foolish takeaway

Neither Johnson & Johnson nor Procter & Gamble are undervalued right now — outside of extraordinary circumstances like the March 2020 crash, they will rarely be trading at a bargain.

Quality commands a premium, and the best strategy with these stocks is to buy consistently, reinvest the dividends, and exercise patience.

They are the definition of “buy and hold forever” companies — maybe not the most exciting, but incredibly steady.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

