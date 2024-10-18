Member Login
A Dividend Powerhouse I'd Buy Over Chemtrade Stock Right Now

Chemtrade stock has long been seen as a strong investment, but this dividend stock might have a few problems.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy's work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she's not researching investing strategies, Amy's time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel.
When it comes to dividend investing, choosing the right stock can make all the difference between stable income and risky returns. Chemtrade Logistics (TSX:CHE.UN) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) are two dividend-paying stocks on the TSX. Yet they couldn’t be more different. Let’s dive into why Chemtrade might be one to avoid and why Brookfield Renewable could be a solid long-term option.

Why not Chemtrade

Chemtrade has long attracted income-seeking investors with its hefty dividend. Currently, the dividend stock offers a forward annual yield of about 6%, which may seem tempting. However, beneath that yield lies some red flags. For starters, Chemtrade has faced a significant revenue decline, with a 4.7% drop year-over-year in the most recent quarter. Its earnings have also struggled, with an 83.3% dip in quarterly earnings growth. These trends raise questions about how sustainable the dividend truly is.

On the other hand, Brookfield Renewable has positioned itself as a leader in the renewable energy space, which is a booming sector. With a solid 4.9% forward annual dividend yield, Brookfield Renewable provides a respectable income while also offering growth potential. Its recent earnings show a 23% increase in quarterly revenue, thus signalling the strength of its underlying business. Management has demonstrated effectiveness in adapting to the evolving energy market.

Balancing act

One major concern with Chemtrade is its balance sheet. The dividend stock is saddled with a significant amount of debt, over $952 million, and its total debt-to-equity ratio is a worrying 128%. This high level of leverage leaves little room for error and could make dividend payouts vulnerable if Chemtrade encounters more financial strain. In contrast, Brookfield Renewable has a large market cap of over $11 billion and a more manageable debt load. Its total debt-to-equity ratio is much lower at 107%, reflecting a more stable financial footing.

The management team also sets these two companies apart. Chemtrade’s leadership has been focusing on managing its debt and operational challenges. Yet the company’s overall strategy seems reactive rather than forward-looking. In contrast, Brookfield Renewable’s management is more proactive, positioning itself for the future by acquiring key renewable assets and expanding its global footprint, thusly making it a leader in the green energy space.

Is the dividend safe?

Future outlooks for both companies are worlds apart. Chemtrade, operating in a cyclical and often volatile sector, may struggle with its long-term growth prospects. Brookfield Renewable, however, benefits from the global push towards clean energy, positioning it for significant growth as governments and corporations move towards carbon neutrality. Investing in Brookfield Renewable not only offers income. It also provides exposure to one of the most promising sectors of the future.

Chemtrade’s dividend history is another area of concern. While the company has been able to maintain its payout recently, its five-year average dividend yield of 9.7% shows a pattern of high yield but also high risk. In contrast, Brookfield Renewable has consistently grown its dividend over time and has a more sustainable payout ratio. Thus, investors can rely on it for income without sacrificing long-term growth.

Bottom line

Altogether, while Chemtrade might seem like an attractive option for its high dividend yield, the underlying financials and future prospects suggest otherwise. Brookfield Renewable, with its strong earnings, proactive management, and future growth potential in renewables is a much safer and smarter dividend stock – especially for long-term dividend investors looking for both income and capital appreciation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

