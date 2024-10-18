Member Login
A Dividend Super Star I'd Buy Over TD Stock Right Now

A Dividend Super Star I’d Buy Over TD Stock Right Now

TD stock could still be a strong buy long term. But I’d perhaps wait until the dust settles, and buy this dividend stock instead.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
When comparing dividend stocks, Toronto Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) may seem like a top option, especially with shares dropping lately. However, for today’s market conditions, TD stock may no longer be an ideal choice, especially given recent earnings, the management strategy, and market headwinds. In fact, Nutrien (TSX:NTR) may instead be a top contender as a dividend all-star.

Let’s compare

To start, Nutrien is a global leader in agriculture, providing crop inputs and services to help farmers increase food production. The dividend stock has faced challenges in 2024, with a 13% year-over-year drop in revenue and a dip in quarterly earnings growth of 12.5%. However, Nutrien’s management is taking a strategic approach, aiming to leverage long-term demand for food security and sustainability. Its investments in innovation, including digital solutions for farmers, aim to position Nutrien for future growth once the market stabilizes.

On the other hand, TD Bank, one of Canada’s largest financial institutions, has faced a tough year as well. While its revenue grew by 7.9% in the most recent quarter, TD stock has been embroiled in an anti-laundering scandal that resulted in a massive US$3 billion fine. This has significantly impacted the stock price, which is down 3.4% year-to-date. The bank’s hefty payout ratio of 93% suggests that while dividends are sustainable in the short term, any additional financial strain could put future dividends at risk.

Thinking long term

Nutrien, despite its 21.4% drop in stock price over the last year, is focused on long-term growth. Supported by its strong cash flow and a manageable debt load. Nutrien’s forward dividend yield of 4.4%, while slightly lower than TD stock’s 5.3%, looks more sustainable in the long term given the company’s strategic positioning and future growth potential in the agriculture sector. As the world faces growing food demand, Nutrien’s products and services will likely remain critical, potentially driving up both its stock price and dividend yield.

In contrast, TD stock’s near-term outlook is murkier. The US$3 billion fine adds to the bank’s challenges. This includes higher regulatory scrutiny and potential economic downturns affecting loan growth and interest income. While the dividend yield is attractive, there’s more risk attached to TD stock, as the bank navigates its way through legal and financial hurdles.

Looking ahead, Nutrien’s focus on sustainable farming practices, backed by government initiatives worldwide, gives it a competitive edge. The company has made it clear that despite short-term revenue drops, its long-term growth plan hinges on providing innovative solutions for food production. TD stock, on the other hand, is facing more immediate financial headwinds. And the fine could limit its ability to reinvest in growth opportunities, potentially stalling its future outlook.

Bottom line

While both Nutrien and TD stock offer attractive dividends, Nutrien stands out as the better choice right now. Nutrien’s forward-looking strategy, bolstered by a critical role in the agriculture industry, gives it a strong foundation for future growth. Whereas TD stock’s current challenges may overshadow its dividend appeal. For investors looking for a sustainable dividend stock with growth potential, Nutrien could be the smarter bet.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

