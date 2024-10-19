Member Login
Home » Investing » 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for a Lifetime in a TFSA

4 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for a Lifetime in a TFSA

If you’re wanting Canadian stocks to buy now and never worry about, these would be my top choices.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

When considering long-term investments for your Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA), it’s important to choose stocks that offer stability, growth, and consistent returns. So today, let’s dive into four that are some of the best Canadian stocks to buy.

Manulife

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) is one of Canada’s largest insurance and financial services companies. With a market cap of $74 billion and a strong forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.7, it represents a solid investment in the financial sector.

Its latest earnings showed quarterly revenue growth of 12.8% year-over-year, a healthy signal of its ability to generate income in various economic climates. The stock’s price is up significantly this year, but it’s still considered undervalued compared to its historical metrics, thus making it an attractive buy. The company’s management is focused on improving returns on equity. Plus its strong dividend yield of 3.8% adds to its appeal for TFSA investors looking for passive income.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H), a utility provider in Ontario, has been a steady performer with a 52-week high of $48.05 and a 27.6% year-over-year increase in stock price. Its defensive business model, tied to regulated electricity and transmission, makes it a reliable stock for investors who want stability in their TFSA.

Recent earnings saw quarterly revenue growth of 9.4%, driven by increased demand and favourable pricing. Hydro One’s management has focused on reducing operational risks and ensuring consistent cash flows. This helps maintain its healthy 2.8% dividend yield. Its regulated nature and focus on infrastructure expansion make it a great long-term hold.

Dream Industrial REIT

Next, Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) provides exposure to the booming industrial real estate market. With a 5% dividend yield, it offers one of the best returns for investors seeking income. Dream Industrial’s portfolio of logistics and industrial properties across Canada, the U.S., and Europe provides excellent diversification, thus reducing its risk exposure to any one region.

The company has focused on acquiring new assets and expanding its footprint, which helped it navigate tough market conditions. While quarterly revenue growth was slightly down year-over-year, this is largely due to one-time adjustments and not reflective of the long-term outlook. This remains strong as demand for industrial space continues to rise.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a name synonymous with long-term growth in the tech sector. With a market cap of $93.5 billion, the company has delivered strong financials. This includes 21.1% quarterly revenue growth year-over-year. Its strategy of acquiring and scaling vertical market software businesses has been highly successful, driving both organic growth and profitability.

Despite a high forward P/E of 79.4, the company’s strong 71.8% quarterly earnings growth points to a solid long-term outlook. Constellation’s low dividend yield (0.12%) may not seem appealing for income-focused investors, but its capital appreciation potential makes up for it, making it ideal for growth investors.

Down, but don’t count them out

Each of these stocks has experienced some market fluctuations, but these dips present opportunities. For instance, Hydro One saw a slight pullback from its highs due to regulatory uncertainties, but the company’s fundamentals remain strong. Dream Industrial REIT has been affected by rising interest rates, which can impact real estate stocks. Its diversified portfolio insulates it from major downturns.

Manulife, although up in the past year, has faced challenges in the past with the low-interest environment. Yet rising rates now work in its favour. Meanwhile, Constellation Software has seen some softness due to concerns about high valuations, but its unique acquisition strategy ensures long-term growth.

Bottom line

Looking ahead, each of these stocks is well-positioned for growth. Manulife stands to benefit from rising interest rates and its expanding Asian operations. Hydro One’s infrastructure investments ensure steady revenue growth as Ontario’s population grows. Dream Industrial’s portfolio is perfectly aligned with the increasing demand for industrial space due to e-commerce growth. Constellation’s proven acquisition model means that as the world becomes more software-driven, its earnings potential is enormous.

So whether you’re looking for solid dividends or explosive growth potential, these stocks have you covered. With strong management strategies and promising outlooks, these are the best Canadian stocks to buy and confidently hold forever in your TFSA.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Is Dollarama Stock a Buy for its 0.2% Dividend Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

Despite a dividend yield of just over 0.2%, here's why Dollarama stock is one of the best in Canada and…

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Healthcare Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three outperforming healthcare stocks are strong buys with as little as $500 in capital.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

1 Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock Set to Beat Out the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is one of the best ways for investors to get into the mining sector, with far more…

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Will Take Flight in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay generous dividends and still look undervalued.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock could be the best one for your TFSA, if you're wanting to invest in a sector that…

Read more »

view of skyscapers from below
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: TD vs Bank of Nova Scotia?

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) probably won't make you rich, but it's severely oversold at writing.

Read more »

Nurse talks with a teenager about medication
Dividend Stocks

A 6.9% Dividend Super Star Paying Out Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has a stellar long-term outlook, with a higher yield for those wanting income every single month.

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

With $200 investors can buy shares of companies that regularly pay dividends and have the potential to increase them for…

Read more »