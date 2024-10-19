Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Monthly Payouts: 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks for Passive Income

Monthly Payouts: 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks for Passive Income

Want to own top real estate assets and earn monthly dividends? Here are two top Canadian REITs to buy for passive income today.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
concept of real estate evaluation

Source: Getty Images

Canadian real estate investment trust (REITs) stocks are a great place to collect monthly passive income. REITs collect rents monthly. To maintain their REIT status on a tax basis, they must also distribute most of their rental income to unit holders.

REITs are ideal platforms for earning monthly passive income

As a result, REITs are the one Canadian stock sector where you can expect a nice stream of monthly passive income. REITs are a fantastic alternative to directly owning your real estate. Firstly, you get access to a diverse mix of real estate. You can choose what asset classes fit your risk tolerance best.

Likewise, you get to own high-quality assets that would not normally be possible to buy on your own. Given their scale, REITs have access to capital and debt markets that individual investors just can’t access.

Lastly, when owning a REIT, you don’t need to manage collecting the rents or fixing the properties. In many cases you get access to highly adept management teams that are skilled at creating value.

If you pick your real estate stocks wisely, you can (in many instances) earn better income and capital returns than if you actually owned the real estate yourself. Here are two cheap Canadian REIT stocks that look like great picks for value, passive income, and even growth.

First Capital REIT: A safe and steady real estate stock

First Capital REIT (TSX:FCR.UN) is an ideal passive income stock for all of the above factors. It operates 138 urban-focused, grocery-anchored properties across Canada. Many of these properties are in prime locations.

Given the essential services provided at its locations, First Cap tends to have solid 95%-plus occupancy. Likewise, it can capture above-average retail rental rates. That has translated into high single-digit funds from operation (FFO) per unit growth (a measurement of cash flow for REITs).

This stock is cheap. It trades at a 16% discount to its net asset value. The market is not factoring in its significant land assets and the ability to develop in prime locations in the future.

Today, this passive income stock yields 4.8%. First Cap pays a $0.072 per unit monthly distribution.

BSR REIT: Value, growth, and passive income

BSR REIT (TSX:HOM.UN) offers similar opportunities as First Cap for passive income and capital returns. It is a Canadian-listed stock, but all its assets are in the United States. As is typical, it trades at a substantial discount to its U.S. peers. This arbitrage can be an attractive opportunity.

BSR has a portfolio of well-located garden-style apartments in the U.S. sunbelt. Even though a lot of new supply recently came to its markets, BSR was able to maintain stable rental rates and 95% occupancy.

BSR’s stock has been trading at a substantial discount to its private market value. The company has been buying back a lot of its stock. Even in a down year, it has grown FFO/unit by over 5%. It had the confidence to raise its distribution by 7.7% last quarter.

It looks set up to resume strong single-digit rental rate growth in 2025. Unit holders could get the benefit of a stock re-rating and FFO/unit growth in the coming years.

Today, BSR stock yields 4.2%. Investors would earn a $0.064 per unit of passive income every month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Utility Stocks to Buy Now for Stable Returns

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Top Canadian utility stocks can provide stable returns and steady income streams for risk-averse investors.

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Is Dollarama Stock a Buy for its 0.2% Dividend Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

Despite a dividend yield of just over 0.2%, here's why Dollarama stock is one of the best in Canada and…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for a Lifetime in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're wanting Canadian stocks to buy now and never worry about, these would be my top choices.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Healthcare Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three outperforming healthcare stocks are strong buys with as little as $500 in capital.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

1 Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock Set to Beat Out the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is one of the best ways for investors to get into the mining sector, with far more…

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Will Take Flight in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay generous dividends and still look undervalued.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock could be the best one for your TFSA, if you're wanting to invest in a sector that…

Read more »

view of skyscapers from below
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: TD vs Bank of Nova Scotia?

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) probably won't make you rich, but it's severely oversold at writing.

Read more »