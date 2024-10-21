Member Login
Home » Investing » Hey, Canada! Grab These High-Yield Stocks Now and Sleep Soundly for a Decade

Hey, Canada! Grab These High-Yield Stocks Now and Sleep Soundly for a Decade

Buying high-yield stocks with sustainable payouts is a recipe for a dream.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
resting in a hammock with eyes closed

Source: Getty Images

Imagine waking up to a steady stream of passive income that lets you sleep soundly at night. Investing in high-yield dividend stocks is your ticket to achieving this dream. By consistently saving and investing in shares that offer sustainable and growing dividends, you can build a reliable income stream.

Plus, Canadian dividends are taxed more favorably than interest or foreign income, making them an attractive option for investors looking to maximize returns. With this strategic approach, you can create a portfolio that not only provides income but also stands the test of time.

High-yield stocks

When searching for high-yield stocks, aim for those that yield 1.5 to 2 times the average Canadian stock market yield. Using the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF as a benchmark, the current market yield hovers around 2.84%. Therefore, your focus should be on stocks offering yields between 4.26% and 5.68%.

While high yields are enticing, be cautious of excessively high yields that may be a red flag for financial instability or potential dividend cuts. By targeting well-established companies with a track record of reliable dividends, you can significantly reduce your investment risk while enhancing your income.

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a blue chip dividend stock that aligns with our high-yield criteria. Recent challenges, including a substantial US$3 billion fine related to a money-laundering case and lower growth expectations, have put pressure on its stock price, creating a unique buying opportunity. Currently, TD Bank trades at a low price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of approximately 9.9, accompanied by a healthy yield of 5.2%.

Despite the short-term hurdles, TD Bank has consistently paid dividends through historical downturns, including the Great Depression and the 2008 financial crisis. With a solid track record of revenue growth — an 11.9% compound annual growth rate over the past decade — investors can feel confident in its ability to weather economic storms. Although the stock may face volatility in the near term, its robust dividend and potential for capital appreciation make it a compelling addition to a diversified portfolio.

Dream Industrial REIT

For those looking to diversify into real estate, Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) presents an interesting opportunity. This Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) operates in a resilient sector, as evident by its consistent increase in its in-place base rent since 2022, even amid declining occupancy rates. Although Dream Industrial REIT has been cautious by keeping its cash distribution stagnant since 2014, it has managed to increase its funds from operations per unit, showcasing its financial health.

Priced at $13.72 per unit at writing, it offers a sustainable cash distribution yield of 5.1%. Moreover, analysts suggest that the stock is undervalued, with potential upside of around 16% over the next 12 months. This makes it a good choice for income-seeking investors who want to capitalize on monthly cash distributions while also benefiting from potential price appreciation, especially on further dips.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Investing in high-yield stocks like TD Bank and Dream Industrial REIT can pave the way for a financially secure future. By focusing on companies with solid fundamentals and sustainable payouts, you can enjoy the dual benefits of steady income and long-term growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

farmer holds box of leafy greens
Dividend Stocks

Buy 713 Shares of This Dividend Stock, Create $156.83/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This choice offers both stability and growth.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income Stream: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Decades of Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sometimes, we need to keep things simple. And that's what makes these two dividend stocks strong choices.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis Stock a Buy for Its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Kay Ng

Fortis stock's dividend is safe, but there's little margin of safety in the stock valuation so cautious investors should look…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Flying Stocks Set to Soar by Year’s End!

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and another top stock that could keep on rising until 2025.

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Stocks for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay good dividends and should reward patient investors.

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Dividend Stocks

Fortis Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis is up 16% in recent months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Beat the (Rising!) TSX With These Cash-Gushing Canadian Dividend Stocks 

| Puja Tayal

Can dividend stocks beat the TSX? They very well can, even when the TSX is at its all-time high. Here…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Secure Your Future

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) are two top TSX stocks to consider buying right now.

Read more »