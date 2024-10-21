Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Keyera Stock a Buy for its 4.7% Dividend Yield?

Is Keyera Stock a Buy for its 4.7% Dividend Yield?

Keyera Energy is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a growing payout and forward yield of 4.7%.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors

Source: Getty Images

Valued at $10 billion by market cap, Keyera Energy (TSX:KEY) is a Canada-based energy infrastructure company. Its business segments include:

  • Gathering and Processing – It owns and operates gas-gathering pipelines and processing plants that collect and process natural gas.
  • Liquid Infrastructure – It provides gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, liquids blending, and terminal services for natural gas liquids.
  • Marketing – This segment markets propane and butane and is also associated with liquids blending activities.

Keyera Energy went public in early 2011 and has since returned close to 150% to shareholders. However, after adjusting for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 400%. In this period, the TSX index has returned 188% to shareholders.

Keyera pays shareholders an annual dividend of $2.08 per share, translating to a forward yield of 4.7%. Let’s see if you should invest in Keyera Energy for its tasty dividend yield and the TSX stock can continue to deliver outsized gains in 2024 and beyond.

A strong performance in Q2 2024

Keyera Energy’s gathering and processing segment delivered a $102 million realized margin due to record throughput in the North region. Its Liquids Infrastructure business delivered its second-highest quarter ever, with a realized margin of $133 million. The metric for the marketing segment was even higher, at $136 million. In fact, Keyera expects its marketing business to end 2024 with a realized margin of between $450 million and $480 million.

In its earnings call, Keyera’s President and CEO, Dean Setoguchi explained, “Our Marketing segment has a distinct competitive advantage. Strong cash flow from this physical business has enabled us to consistently deliver above average after-tax corporate returns. This cash flow is then reinvested into long-life infrastructure projects, in turn driving growth in high-quality fee-for-service cash flow.”

Keyera emphasized that its performance in Q2 was driven by the ramp-up of its KAPS pipeline and growing demand for its fractionation storage and condensate business.

Keyera completed the construction of the KAPS pipeline last October. It is Alberta’s newest natural gas liquids and condensate pipeline, spanning 575 kilometres. Keyera owns 50% of the pipeline, and Stonepeak, an alternative investing firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, owns the rest.

Keyera expects the ramp-up of the KAPS pipeline to generate strong free cash flow for the company in 2024.

Is Keyera a good dividend stock to own?

Keyera reported an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $326 million in Q2, up from $293 million last year. Its distributable cash flow stood at $202 million or $0.88 per share. Comparatively, Keyera pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, which indicates a payout ratio of 59%. Keyera’s sustainable payout ratio has helped it raise annual dividends to $2.08 per share in 2024, up from $1.29 per share in 2014.

Since 2008, Keyera has grown its distributable cash flow per share at a compound annual growth rate of 8%, while dividend growth was lower at 6%.

Keyera also aims to use the additional free cash flow to lower balance sheet debt. Keyera expects to maintain a solid financial position exiting the quarter with a net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of two times, below its target range of 2.5 to 3 times.

Analysts covering Keyera stock expect adjusted earnings to expand from $1.85 per share in 2023 to $2.32 per share in 2025. So, priced at 19 times forward earnings, Keyera stock trades at a 5% premium to consensus price target estimates.

Keyera Energy is an energy stock with a steady and growing dividend payout. Its widening base of cash-generating infrastructure assets should help Keyera enhance the dividend yield for shareholders over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Keyera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

jar with coins and plant
Energy Stocks

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

| Sneha Nahata

These top Canadian dividend stocks have been consistently paying and increasing their payouts regardless of economic ups and downs.

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Energy Stocks

Where Will Fortis Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock could be a huge buy right here as it embarks on a five-year capital plan!

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus stock a buy for its 3.1% dividend yield?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) is a top dividend stock to buy, or if investors would be better…

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in Canada?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three high-yield Canadian stocks are attractive for income investors but could be riskier than other dividend payers.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is TC Energy Stock a Buy for its 6 Percent Dividend Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Income investors beware! The dividend yield on TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stock could be much lower than 6% going forward. Here's…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Industry Stocks to Buy With $100 and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Add these two Canadian energy stocks to your portfolio for capital gains and dividends in the long run.

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Canadian Natural Resources vs Cenovus?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX energy stocks are solid investment options but one is the best buy right now.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Rally in 2025

| Adam Othman

These two TSX dividend stocks can be excellent holdings for your TFSA leading into another year of stock market investing.

Read more »