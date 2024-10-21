Member Login
TFSA Income Stream: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Decades of Cash

Sometimes, we need to keep things simple. And that’s what makes these two dividend stocks strong choices.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
When it comes to building a rock-solid Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio, we all like to think about what’s set to grow. However, dividends and stability can be even more important. That’s why two top contenders worth considering are Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and BCE (TSX:BCE). Both dividend stocks have a long history of delivering consistent dividends and strong financial performances. Thus, they are ideal candidates for long-term investors seeking stability and growth. Let’s dive into why these two stocks are perfect for decades-long holding in your TFSA.

Into earnings

Starting with Bank of Nova Scotia, or Scotiabank, it has a stellar reputation in the Canadian banking sector. With a recent share price of $73.77 and a forward annual dividend yield of 5.7%, this bank is all about rewarding its shareholders. The bank has been consistent in paying dividends, and its recent earnings show a solid foundation. While the quarterly revenue growth year-over-year (YoY) was slightly modest at 0.90%, Scotiabank continues to be a powerhouse, with $29.6 billion in trailing 12-month (ttm) revenue. Though earnings growth dipped by 13.6% compared to the same period last year, Scotiabank’s solid dividend history and financial resilience make it a great option for those looking to generate income.

BCE, one of Canada’s largest telecom companies, is another prime choice. The stock offers a forward annual dividend yield of 8.7% and a recent share price of $46.10. Therefore, BCE stands out as a fantastic income generator. The dividend stock’s commitment to paying dividends, even with a slightly high payout ratio of 182.8%, shows its dedication to shareholders. BCE has faced some challenges, including a 1% decline in quarterly revenue YoY. Yet the company saw impressive quarterly earnings growth of 55.5%, proving it can bounce back when needed.

The experience needed

Both companies are led by experienced management teams that prioritize shareholder returns. Scotiabank’s leadership, under CEO Brian J. Porter, has been focused on navigating economic uncertainties while maintaining its dividend policy. Similarly, BCE’s CEO Mirko Bibic has steered the company through challenges in the telecom industry, focusing on maintaining its market share and high dividend payouts. Their forward-thinking management strategies position both companies well for future growth.

Looking at the future outlook, Scotiabank remains poised for growth, particularly with its international banking division, which provides a unique edge over its Canadian peers. The bank’s strategy to expand in Latin America offers potential long-term growth, even as its domestic operations continue to provide stability. BCE, on the other hand, is well-positioned to benefit from the continued demand for telecommunications services in Canada. The telco is particularly well-positioned in the realms of 5G expansion and broadband internet, which are expected to drive future revenue growth.

Scotiabank has been making waves with its ongoing digital transformation efforts, aiming to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences. Meanwhile, BCE’s recent focus has been on expanding its fibre optic network, which is expected to improve its long-term competitiveness in the telecom sector. Both of these strategic moves should support sustainable growth and income for investors.

Bottom line

Altogether, both Scotiabank and BCE offer strong dividend yields, experienced management, and growth potential – thus making them perfect candidates for a TFSA. Whether you’re looking for steady income or long-term capital appreciation, holding onto these stocks for decades could prove highly rewarding. Recent earnings, stable dividends, and bright future outlooks make BNS and BCE two top stocks to buy and hold, especially for a secure financial future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

