Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Passive Income: 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Life

TFSA Passive Income: 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Life

Let’s make a passive income portfolio that lasts, with these top-notch dividend stocks to start you off.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to building a reliable passive income stream through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), choosing the right dividend stocks is key. Northland Power (TSX:NPI), Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN), Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FCD.UN), and Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) stand out as fantastic choices that often fly under the radar. With solid dividend histories, strong earnings, and bright future outlooks, these stocks are prime candidates for a lifetime of passive income.

Northland Power

Northland Power is a leading renewable energy producer, specializing in wind, solar, and thermal power. It’s been a quiet achiever in the market, boasting a 5.4% dividend yield. With its most recent quarterly earnings showing $757.3 million in operating cash flow, NPI’s cash-generating assets provide a solid foundation for consistent dividends.

The dividend stock’s forward-looking plans, including offshore wind projects, show potential for sustainable long-term growth. Under the leadership of CEO Mike Crawley, Northland is well-positioned to capitalize on the global shift toward clean energy.

Dream Industrial

Dream Industrial is a smart play for dividend seekers who want exposure to real estate without the hassle of owning physical property. The real estate investment trust (REIT) focuses on industrial properties across Canada and Europe, sectors in high demand due to the e-commerce boom.

Currently offering a 5% dividend yield, Dream Industrial has managed to keep its payout ratio reasonable at 115.3%, thusly ensuring sustainable dividend payments. With a management team that has a keen eye for expanding the portfolio strategically, the dividend stock’s future looks bright for dividend investors.

Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital is a smaller, lesser-known player in the REIT space, but don’t let that fool you. This trust is a dividend gem. Offering an 8.9% dividend yield, FCD.UN provides strong cash flow for income investors. Its portfolio is diversified across commercial and residential properties, giving it a well-balanced income stream.

The trust’s management has consistently focused on maintaining a conservative balance sheet, which has led to impressive quarterly earnings growth of 59.5% year-over-year. This solid financial management makes it a reliable choice for lifetime dividend income.

Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial might not always make the headlines, but its 8.5% dividend yield is certainly newsworthy for TFSA investors looking for passive income. The dividend stock focuses on real estate lending, which offers a stable and relatively low-risk revenue stream.

Its recent earnings show a profit margin of 70.4%, reflecting the company’s ability to manage costs effectively. Under the leadership of CEO Blair Tamblyn, Timbercreek has consistently returned value to shareholders, thus making it a strong candidate for a buy-and-hold strategy.

Why pick them up now

The future looks bright for these companies. As the world continues its shift toward renewable energy, Northland Power’s projects are positioned to thrive, ensuring a steady dividend stream. Dream Industrial is set to benefit from the ongoing e-commerce boom, with industrial properties seeing strong demand. Firm Capital’s diversified property portfolio offers a buffer against market fluctuations. And Timbercreek’s focus on real estate lending provides a solid, low-risk income stream.

For TFSA investors, the tax-free nature of dividends makes these stocks even more appealing. With yields ranging from 5% to 8.9%, each of these companies offers the kind of reliable income that can build wealth over time. Reinvesting dividends in a TFSA can compound returns, allowing investors to enjoy both capital appreciation and a steady income stream without the tax burden.

Bottom line

So why buy? Northland Power, Dream Industrial REIT, Firm Capital Property Trust, and Timbercreek Financial offer unique advantages for long-term dividend investors. With solid earnings, strong management, and a future-proof outlook, these stocks are well-suited for a buy-and-hold strategy in your TFSA. For those seeking passive income for life, these hidden gems provide an excellent opportunity to grow wealth over time. All while enjoying tax-free dividends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three price-friendly stocks are the smartest buys for income-focused investors today.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: The Perfect Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

Canadians should highly consider solid stocks to buy and hold in their TFSAs to target significant long-term wealth creation.

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Restaurant Brands International Stock Be in 1/3/5 years?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) remains a top option for long-term investors to consider right now.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

How Much Should You Invest to Earn $500 in Passive Income Every Month?

| Andrew Button

Investing a substantial sum will get you about $500 in dividends per month.

Read more »

Woman running in front of pack in marathon
Dividend Stocks

Here’s The Average TFSA Balance at Age 44 in Canada

| Andrew Button

If you worry that your TFSA balance is too small, consider investing in this fund.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for Immense Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There's one sector that's due to continue seeing a massive rise, and that's healthcare. And this dividend stock is a…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Utility Stocks to Buy Now for Stable Returns

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Top Canadian utility stocks can provide stable returns and steady income streams for risk-averse investors.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Payouts: 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks for Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Want to own top real estate assets and earn monthly dividends? Here are two top Canadian REITs to buy for…

Read more »