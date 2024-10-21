Member Login
The 5.5% Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

If there’s one area of the market due for immense growth in Canada, it’s this industry set to explode.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
If there’s one area of the market that’s set to dominate, it’s not tech. No, not crypto. Not even renewable energy! It has to be healthcare. Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is poised to take over the TSX in the coming years, driven by the growing demand for healthcare and senior living services. With an aging population and the increasing need for long-term care and retirement residences, Sienna is well-positioned to benefit from this expanding market. The dividend stock’s focus on providing essential services in senior care, combined with strategic acquisitions and solid management, makes it a compelling choice for dividend investors.

Into earnings

The dividend stock’s most recent earnings report showed revenue of $210.5 million. Although the earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 missed the analyst estimate of $0.31, the long-term outlook for Sienna remains strong. It continues to expand its presence in senior living facilities. This consistent revenue growth, despite the earnings miss, reflects the stability of its core business operations.

Sienna’s dividend history is another reason why it stands out. With a forward annual dividend yield of around 5.5%, Sienna offers an attractive payout for income-focused investors. The dividend stock has a strong track record of distributing monthly dividends. And its commitment to maintaining this yield makes it a solid income stock. The payout ratio is quite high, reflecting a 240% payout based on earnings. Yet this is not uncommon in the healthcare real estate sector, where steady cash flows from long-term care properties are prioritized.

The company has been making headlines with its strategic expansions, including acquisitions of private-pay retirement residences. These moves are part of Sienna’s broader strategy to strengthen its market position, plus cater to the increasing demand for high-quality senior care services. This acquisition-driven growth model has enabled Sienna to expand its footprint across key regions in Canada.

More growth to come

Management plays a crucial role in guiding Sienna’s growth. Under the leadership of President and CEO Nitin Jain, who brings extensive experience in healthcare and finance, Sienna has demonstrated resilience and a focus on long-term profitability. The dividend stock’s strong leadership ensures that it remains well-positioned to navigate challenges in the sector while capitalizing on opportunities for growth.

Looking ahead, the future for Sienna is bright. The aging population in Canada is expected to drive sustained demand for senior living services. As one of the country’s largest providers of long-term care and retirement residences, Sienna is in a unique position to capture a significant portion of this growing market. The dividend stock’s focus on quality care and strategic acquisitions further solidifies its growth potential.

Bottom line

All considered, Sienna Senior Living is a stock to watch on the TSX, particularly for those seeking high-yield dividend income in a growing sector. It offers steady revenue, a strong dividend history, a capable management team, and the expansion of its senior care facilities. Therefore, Sienna is set to thrive in the healthcare and senior living space over the next few years. For investors looking to capitalize on the long-term trends of an aging population, Sienna offers both income and growth potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

