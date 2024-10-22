Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

2 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

Here’s why growth stocks such as Lumine and MDA Group are positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in 2024 and beyond.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
space ship model takes off

Source: Getty Images

Investing in quality growth stocks is a proven strategy to generate inflation-beating returns for long-term shareholders. The prospect of multiple interest rate cuts coupled with a resilient economy should act as tailwinds for these companies. In this article, I have identified two growth stocks that are flying under the radar and have the potential to deliver outsized gains in the future. Let’s dive deeper.

Lumine Group stock

Valued at $8.8 billion by market cap, Lumine Group (TSXV:LMN) acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software companies in the communications and media industry. It focuses on acquiring businesses with long-term growth potential, positively impacting profit margins over time.

In Q2 2024, Lumine Group increased sales by 25% year over year to $162.8 million. However, its operating income rose by just 1% to $36.6 million in the quarter. In the first six months of 2024, Lumine Group reported 35% growth in sales while operating income was up 40% year over year.

Analysts covering Lumine expect sales to rise from $683 million in 2023 to $1.2 billion in 2025. Bay Street forecasts Lumine Group’s adjusted earnings to expand from $0.69 per share in 2024 to $0.99 per share in 2025. So, priced at 34 times forward earnings, Lumine stock trades at a discount of almost 20%, given consensus price target estimates.

MDA Space stock

Valued at $2.6 billion by market cap, MDA (TSX:MDA) designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada and other international markets.

It offers geo-intelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver crucial insights in verticals such as national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance. The company also provides robotics and space operations that enable exploration by using autonomous robotics and vision sensors on the surfaces of the moon and Mars.

In the last 12 months, MDA Space has reported revenue of $861 million, compared to sales of $394 million in 2020. Its operating profit totalled $70.9 million in the past year, compared to an operating loss of $18.8 million in 2020.

MDA Space stock has returned 84% since October 2023 and currently trades close to its all-time high. The growth story for MDA Space is far from over, making it a top investment option at the current valuation.

It ended Q2 with a backlog of $4.5 billion, providing investors with significant top-line visibility. The backlog includes a $1 billion contract from the Canadian Space Agency. In the June quarter, MDA also advanced the manufacturing of MDA Chorus, its next-generation Earth Observation constellation. MDA unveiled additional features, including a new vessel detection onboard processing demonstration capability that enables data delivery and insights for maritime customers.

Analysts expect MDA Space to increase sales from $807 million in 2023 to $1.4 billion in 2025. Its adjusted earnings are forecast to expand from $0.42 per share to $0.95 per share in this period.

Given its strong earnings growth visibility and steady revenue expansion, MDA stock is cheap and priced at 22.7 times forward earnings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lumine Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $1,000 and Hold for Decades

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can gain exposure to AI with minimal capital by investing in three domestic stocks.

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Tech Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bullish Market?

| Chris MacDonald

Investors looking to put $10,000 to work in this market certainly have plenty of options to choose from. That’s not…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in the Last Half of 2024, I’d Pick These

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With the Canadian market soaring right now, here are three discounted stocks to add to your watch list.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Tech Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With Just $10,000

| Puja Tayal

The TFSA can be your gold mine with a $10,000 investment and the right mix of growth stocks. Here’s how…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While these two growth stocks may not be near all-time highs, this could mean they have a lot more room…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With Zero Signs of Stopping

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want some massive growth in the next few years? Latch onto these top TSX stocks and never let go.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

3 Stable Stocks With the Highest Growth of the Last Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These 3 TSX stocks haven't just had the highest growth over the last decade, they also had the most stable…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Is CGI Stock a Buy for its 0.4% Dividend Yield?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Backed by its strong and reliable business, CGI stock is joining the list of top dividend stocks to buy for…

Read more »