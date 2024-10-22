Member Login
3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I'd Double Up on Immediately

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Double Up on Immediately

When it comes to top dividend stocks, these are stocks with a proven past and a very shiny future outlook.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Looking for some of the best Canadian dividend stocks to double up on right now? There are some that you just can’t go wrong with picking up immediately. And today, those would consist of Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC), Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN, and Extendicare (TSX:EXE). Each of these companies operates in different sectors but offers strong dividends and exciting growth prospects. Here’s why these stocks stand out as stellar options for your portfolio today.

Manulife

Manulife Financial has been a dependable dividend stock for years. With a dividend yield currently hovering around 3.8%, it continues to reward its investors handsomely. In the latest quarter ending June 30, 2024, Manulife reported impressive revenue growth of 12.8%, showing the company’s resilience even in volatile markets.

Despite the challenges posed by rising interest rates, MFC’s global insurance and wealth management business has remained robust. The stock’s forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.5 signals that it’s relatively undervalued, making it an attractive buy.

Manulife has been increasing its dividends consistently. And with a solid payout ratio of around 65%, it’s well-positioned to continue delivering to investors. And with the company’s expansion into the Asian market, it’s expected to contribute significantly to future growth.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable, a leading player in the renewable energy space, boasts a hefty dividend yield of 5% – thus making it one of the best dividend payers in the renewable sector. As the world shifts toward clean energy, Brookfield Renewable is riding the wave, with its focus on wind, solar, and hydroelectric power.

In its most recent earnings report for Q2 2024, Brookfield posted 23% year-over-year revenue growth, emphasizing its solid financial footing. With the global focus on decarbonization and the growth of renewable energy, Brookfield Renewable is positioned for long-term growth. Even though the company has faced some headwinds in terms of debt, its long-term contracts and diverse asset base provide stability. And this is very favourable for dividend investors.

Extendicare

Extendicare, a leader in the Canadian long-term care and senior living sector, has become an investor favourite. Especially thanks to its consistent dividend yield of 5.2%. In its most recent earnings report, Extendicare reported a revenue increase of 13.3%, driven by its focus on providing quality care to an aging population. The company has been growing steadily and is capitalizing on demographic trends that are unlikely to slow down anytime soon.

While the sector can be challenging due to regulatory changes, Extendicare’s experienced management team and focus on operational efficiency have allowed the company to maintain profitability. Its strong payout ratio of 70.6% ensures that it can continue to distribute dividends to shareholders without overstretching.

Common themes

All three companies have a solid track record when it comes to dividends. Manulife has been paying dividends for over a decade, and its commitment to increasing payouts makes it a reliable source of income. Brookfield Renewable has also been consistent, increasing its dividends annually to reflect its growing cash flow from operations. Extendicare, while offering a slightly higher yield, has also been a reliable payer, distributing dividends monthly to its investors.

Then there are the sectors. Manulife operates in the financial sector, which, despite facing challenges from interest rates, remains a cornerstone of the Canadian economy. The company’s global presence, especially in emerging markets like Asia, offers protection against domestic downturns. Brookfield Renewable, on the other hand, is in the ever-growing renewable energy sector, which is becoming increasingly important as governments push for decarbonization. Extendicare’s sector of long-term care is incredibly resilient due to aging populations and noteworthy for a defensive play.

Looking ahead, Manulife is well-positioned to benefit from rising global demand for financial products, especially in Asia. Brookfield Renewable will continue to thrive as the world transitions to clean energy, making it a prime candidate for long-term growth. Extendicare, with its stronghold in senior care, will benefit from demographic trends as the baby boomer generation ages.

Bottom line

All three of these dividend stocks offer a powerful combination of solid dividends, sector resilience, and future growth potential. Doubling up on these dividend stocks could provide a steady income stream while setting your portfolio up for long-term growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

