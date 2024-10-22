Member Login
Home » Investing » CRA Benefits: Should You Be Reinvesting, or Not?

CRA Benefits: Should You Be Reinvesting, or Not?

It’s great to see cash flow into your account from CRA benefits. But what should you be doing with them?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
When it comes to your Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) benefits, the age-old question of whether to reinvest or spend them often pops up. Reinvesting your benefits can be a great strategy to build long-term wealth, especially when you’re thinking about growing your nest egg for the future. But like all good plans, there are pros and cons to consider before diving into the investment world with your CRA funds. So, should you put those benefits to work or keep them in your pocket? Let’s explore!

The argument

Reinvesting CRA benefits into the stock market or exchange-traded funds (ETF) can be a smart move, especially if you have a long-term investment horizon. By reinvesting, you’re giving yourself the opportunity to earn more through dividends, capital gains, or even compound interest. Think of it as planting a tree: the longer you let it grow, the more shade (or wealth) you’ll eventually enjoy. But, as with any investment, there’s always risk, especially with market fluctuations. So, if you decide to reinvest, it’s essential to do your homework and consider options that suit your financial goals and risk tolerance.

One of the best ways to reinvest CRA benefits is through ETFs, particularly those focused on Canadian dividend stocks or broad market indices. ETFs offer a diversified portfolio, lowering your risk compared to individual stocks. A popular choice is iShares S&P/TSX 60 ETF (TSX:XIU). This ETF tracks the performance of the 60 largest companies listed on the TSX, offering a balanced mix of sectors like finance, energy, and technology. It’s a low-cost, straightforward way to tap into the potential of the Canadian market without putting all your eggs in one basket.

XIU’s growth potential

The management team constantly adjusts the portfolio based on market movements and the performance of the companies included in the index. That way, you don’t have to worry about managing individual stocks yourself. Its reputation also gives peace of mind, ensuring your investments are being handled by a reliable group of professionals.

Recent headlines surrounding the top companies in XIU show a mix of challenges and opportunities. For instance, earnings have seen some pressure due to economic slowdowns. Tech stocks, on the other hand, continue to expand globally, focusing on new e-commerce solutions for businesses, creating some exciting growth stock potential within the ETF. Top performers highlight why XIU remains a stable and diversified option for investors.

Looking ahead

Looking at the future outlook, the Canadian economy is expected to see moderate growth despite global uncertainties, particularly with inflation and interest rates. Many of the companies in XIU are positioned well to navigate these challenges, with strong fundamentals and a history of delivering dividends. Plus, with sectors like energy and financials remaining core pillars of the Canadian market, your investment is likely to weather most storms.

So, reinvesting CRA benefits can be a wise strategy for long-term growth. ETFs like XIU provide broad exposure to some of the strongest Canadian companies, managed by a reputable firm. The diversification within the ETF helps lower risk, while the dividend-paying stocks offer a steady stream of income, making it an attractive choice for conservative and growth-oriented investors alike.

Bottom line

Whether you choose to reinvest your CRA benefits or use them elsewhere, what matters most is aligning your financial decisions with your personal goals. If growth is your aim, ETFs are a fantastic vehicle to get you there with minimal effort and strong long-term potential. So, go ahead and plant that tree. Your future self will thank you!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

