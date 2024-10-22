Member Login
Home » Investing » This 9.44% Dividend Stock Pays Out Consistent Cash

This 9.44% Dividend Stock Pays Out Consistent Cash

Looking for some income? This high-yielder could be your ticket.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
coins jump into piggy bank

Source: Getty Images

Who wouldn’t want extra cash on hand? That’s why investing in dividend stocks that pay out consistently are such a strong choice. And of them, Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) is an excellent choice. This Montreal-based investment management firm has more than $150 billion in assets under management and a strong reputation for providing clients with diversified and innovative investment solutions.

But what makes FSZ stand out to me is its reliable dividend, which makes the stock appealing if investors don’t want to wait on returns. While returns are certainly a point that every stock could provide, dividends are like a cherry on top. And at 9.44%, this cherry looks mighty juicy.

Fiera Capital’s business performance

First, let’s get into the company’s business performance. After all, a stock can’t continue to provide a consistent dividend without the balance sheet to support it. Recent earnings from June 2024 reflected some challenges, with a year-over-year earnings drop of 53%. Yet management is actively working to improve profitability, focusing on optimizing the global asset management business and expanding their market presence. The team is led by seasoned professionals with deep industry experience. Their focus on long-term growth through strategic acquisitions and solid relationships with institutional clients has helped FSZ maintain a strong market position.

Fiera’s balance sheet shows some leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 260%. This is definitely something to keep an eye on, though FSZ also has a healthy cash flow, with over $164 million in operating cash flow and nearly $128 million in levered free cash flow. This gives the company the financial flexibility it needs to manage its obligations and sustain dividend payouts.

FSZ stock and dividend

In terms of stock performance, FSZ has climbed over 57% in the past year, showing robust momentum as it reached a 52-week high of $9.23. Investors are taking notice of this growth, especially as FSZ continues to offer attractive dividends alongside a growing share price. It’s a dividend stock that balances income and capital appreciation, making it appealing to a wide range of investors.

Bottom line

Looking ahead, the future of FSZ looks promising. Despite economic uncertainties, the company’s diversified portfolio and experienced management position it well to weather potential market challenges. Investors can expect continued solid performance in both its share price and dividend payments, making it a reliable pick for long-term dividend investors.

All together, Fiera Capital offers a compelling combination of high dividend yield, strong payouts, and growth potential. Its strong management team and impressive stock performance make FSZ a solid addition to any income-focused portfolio, and FSZ’s current dividend yield is significantly higher than the market average.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fiera Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

4 Top Canadian Stocks With Safe 4% Dividends

| Robin Brown

Looking for ultra safe income? These four Canadian stocks with +4% dividend yields should be on your radar now.

Read more »

profit rises over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks With the Chops to Beat the Market

| Chris MacDonald

These three dividend stocks have posted excellent performance over the long run, and that performance could continue for some time.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stocks still look reasonable and pay attractive distributions.

Read more »

farmer holds box of leafy greens
Dividend Stocks

Buy 713 Shares of This Dividend Stock, Create $156.83/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This choice offers both stability and growth.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income Stream: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Decades of Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sometimes, we need to keep things simple. And that's what makes these two dividend stocks strong choices.

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

Hey, Canada! Grab These High-Yield Stocks Now and Sleep Soundly for a Decade

| Kay Ng

Buying high-yield stocks with sustainable payouts is a recipe for a dream.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis Stock a Buy for Its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Kay Ng

Fortis stock's dividend is safe, but there's little margin of safety in the stock valuation so cautious investors should look…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Flying Stocks Set to Soar by Year’s End!

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and another top stock that could keep on rising until 2025.

Read more »