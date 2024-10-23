Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in November 

2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in November 

These two stocks with explosive growth potential are worth considering right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
space ship model takes off

Source: Getty Images

I’m always searching for explosive stocks, or at least growth stocks with upside potential that can beat the market over a relatively long period of time. Indeed, I’m sure most readers would find themselves in the same boat. Putting together even three or four such positions in a portfolio can provide the sort of edge that can take one’s portfolio to the next level, or at least market-beating returns.

As we turn the page on October, here are two stocks I think have explosive growth potential that are worth considering right now. If the market does take a turn lower, this thesis would certainly be enhanced further.

Let’s dive in.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms. Headquartered in Ottawa, the company operates a proprietary platform that enables small and large merchants to operate online stores. Shopify’s platform provides a range of services, including payments, marketing, inventory management, analytics, and customer engagement tools. 

With several million merchant customers, Shopify maintains its competitive position as a dominant player in the world of e-commerce. Indeed, for any business looking to set up shop online, outside of other third-party retailers, having an independent Shopify store can be the way to go. I’ve personally heard from a number of friends who have set up Shopify shops, with positive results.

The company’s intuitive app and suite of comprehensive services have led to steady growth in its subscriber base. I expect this growth to continue over the long term, as Shopify’s clientele is far different from third-party sellers on Amazon, Shopify’s main competitor. This is a company that’s encouraging the broadening out of the economic system globally and truly aims to democratize the world of e-commerce. That’s a mission I like.

Of note, the market is certainly reflecting increased optimism around Shopify’s prospects, with a strong move off its post-pandemic lows. I think new all-time highs could be in order for Shopify, if the company can continue to grow at the rate it has in recent quarters. Of course, if growth accelerates, this is a stock that could provide truly explosive returns, and that’s why it’s the featured company of this piece.

Hydro One 

Hydro One (TSX:H) is an electrical transmission and distribution utility company. Thus, this shouldn’t be a stock that’s on any list of potentially explosive growth stocks. Focusing on distributing, generating, and transmitting electricity from a variety of sources (including renewables), Hydro One is certainly a much more bland type of company, and one many wouldn’t expect to see grow particularly fast.

That said, one look at the company’s stock chart above, and it’s clear that investors have seen strong growth over the past year. Shares of Hydro One stock have more than doubled over this timeframe, with a particularly steep move higher over the past year.

Much of this has to do with expectations of surging electricity demand, driven by AI. If the projections are even close to correct, this is a company that could stand to benefit, particularly in a low interest rate environment. With a dividend yield of 2.7%, the company’s distribution will immediately become more attractive as interest rates continue to come down. And with the Bank of Canada just announcing a jumbo 50 basis point rate cut, this rhetoric should continue to pick up steam.

Like Shopify, Hydro One has seen strong growth over the past year, with a significant revenue surge of nearly 10% and EBIT growing at roughly the same rate. Should the company continue to grow its earnings at this level, I think 5% dividend growth (alongside some multiple expansion and continued capital appreciation) could certainly provide market-beating returns. However, if demand accelerates much faster than expected in the world of utilities, H stock could be one that could soar much higher much faster. We’ll have to see how this plays out, but this is a stock I’m increasingly bullish on right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Asset Management
Energy Stocks

Is Imperial Oil Stock a Buy for Its 2.3% Dividend Yield?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite a low annual dividend yield of 2.3%, Imperial Oil’s dividend sustainability and strong growth prospects make it an attractive…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Retirement

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 54 in Canada

| Chris MacDonald

The Tax-Free Savings Account, or TFSA, is one of the most popular financial instruments made available to Canadians. This particular…

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Dividend Stocks

Is ATD Stock a Buy Right Now?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian retail giant ATD sees a 14% stock decline amid ambitious Japanese acquisition bid. Is this dip a buying opportunity…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Stocks for Beginners

Is Royal Bank of Canada Stock a Buy for Its 3.3% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal bank stock may have what looks like a lower dividend yield. But don't let that fool you from picking…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

Where Will BNS Stock Be in 1/3/5 Years?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock has performed so well over the long term, and why…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy for Its 6.4% Dividend Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Enbridge rallying the last few months and its dividend yield starting to decline, is it still a top stock…

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

Is Metro Stock a Buy for Its 1.6% Dividend Yield?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

As efficiency gains add up, so has Metro's stock price and dividend payments, making this dividend stock one to watch.

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

Invest $19,769 in This Stock for $100 per Month in Passive Dividend Income

| Andrew Button

You can get a lot of dividend income with relatively little invested in First National Financial (TSX:FN) stock.

Read more »