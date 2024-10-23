Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Algonquin stock a buy for its 5% dividend yield?

Is Algonquin stock a buy for its 5% dividend yield?

Sure, Algonquin Power stock has what looks like a stable dividend yield. However, there are a few challenges to first consider.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset

Source: Getty Images

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) has long been a popular choice for dividend-seeking investors. Yet the stock has been going through some turmoil lately. Now with a current yield of 5%, this figure might seem enticing. Yet before diving in, it’s essential to assess whether this dividend yield is sustainable and if Algonquin stock is worth a buy. Let’s take a closer look at the company’s recent earnings, dividend history, management, and overall outlook to help make an informed decision.

Recent performance

Starting with recent earnings, Algonquin stock reported revenues of $2.6 billion over the trailing 12 months (TTM). Despite this solid revenue base, the company’s quarterly revenue growth year-over-year was negative, declining by 4.7%. Its net income was $114.1 million, translating to a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 0.22. One red flag here is that their operating margin stands at 13.7%, which shows they still generate some healthy profits. Yet this isn’t as robust as that of some other utilities. This could be a factor to consider, especially when thinking long term.

As for Algonquin stock’s dividend history, AQN has been consistent in paying out dividends, with a trailing annual dividend yield of 6.1%. The forward annual dividend is now sitting at a 5% yield, which is still competitive. However, the payout ratio at a whopping 273.6% raises some concerns. This indicates that the company is paying more in dividends than it earns. And this could mean the current yield isn’t sustainable unless Algonquin finds ways to boost profitability or decrease debt.

Challenges

Algonquin has faced some challenges in the last while. A significant concern has been its high debt levels, currently standing at $8.4 billion. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio of 108.5% suggests that it’s relying heavily on borrowed money to finance operations. This can be risky, particularly in a rising interest rate environment. It’s something management will need to address moving forward. Fortunately, the company’s total cash reserves are at a healthy $131.6 million, offering some cushion for now.

Management effectiveness is another area worth analyzing. Algonquin’s return on equity (ROE) of 0.24% is underwhelming, especially for a utility company as investors often expect steady returns. This low ROE suggests that management isn’t generating strong profits relative to shareholder equity. And this could signal inefficiencies or challenges in maximizing shareholder value.

Looking ahead

Looking at the company’s future outlook, analysts suggest that Algonquin stock will continue to face headwinds, especially as it navigates its high debt load. However, some see potential upside if the company can execute on its renewable energy projects, a key focus for its growth strategy. The stock’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.4 is reasonable, indicating that while there’s no extreme growth expected, the stock could still offer steady returns if managed well.

On the technical side, Algonquin’s stock has been under pressure, with a 52-week range between $6.75 and $9.28. As of writing, it’s currently trading near the lower end at $7.18. This suggests that the stock has been beaten down in recent months, which could present a buying opportunity for investors looking for value. However, it’s crucial to factor in the broader market conditions and how rising interest rates might affect utility stocks like Algonquin, which tend to carry heavy debt loads.

Bottom line

So while Algonquin stock offers an attractive dividend yield of 5%, its high payout ratio, significant debt, and declining revenue growth may pose challenges. Investors looking for a steady income stream should weigh these risks carefully. The company’s future success will depend on how well management can navigate its debt and capitalize on its renewable energy ventures. Algonquin stock could be worth considering for dividend investors, but caution is warranted.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Where Will Imperial Oil Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Aditya Raghunath

Imperial Oil is a TSX energy stock that has delivered outsized gains to shareholders in the last two decades.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend payers are hot plays in Q4 2024 because their share prices tend to rise as interest rates fall. Investors…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

2 Top Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy in October

| Robin Brown

Canadian energy stocks have been very volatile in 2024. The TSX Capped Energy Index has had over eight drawdowns of…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three price-friendly stocks are the smartest buys for income-focused investors today.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is Keyera Stock a Buy for its 4.7% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Keyera Energy is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a growing payout and forward yield of 4.7%.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Energy Stocks

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

| Sneha Nahata

These top Canadian dividend stocks have been consistently paying and increasing their payouts regardless of economic ups and downs.

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Energy Stocks

Where Will Fortis Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock could be a huge buy right here as it embarks on a five-year capital plan!

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus stock a buy for its 3.1% dividend yield?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) is a top dividend stock to buy, or if investors would be better…

Read more »