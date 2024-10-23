Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $1,000

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $1,000

You can get started on your long-term investment journey with only $1,000 and these two Canadian dividend-paying stocks.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
Source: Getty Images

You don’t need a small fortune to get started on your long-term investment journey. Getting started with $1,000 may even be a better idea so that you can learn more about the financial markets and just a bit more about your personal tolerance for risk.

Indeed, it’s far better to start small and build up a portfolio than to put a considerable sum down all in one go, only to discover that you’re perhaps not as immune to those choppy market moves as you may have thought going in. Undoubtedly, balancing risk with reward can be rather tricky, especially if you’re a new investor who’s just looking to dip a toe in at these levels.

The important thing is you’re getting started, and with that, let’s look at two intriguing candidates you may wish to consider with your first $1,000 or so.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a regulated utility firm with a nice 4.1% dividend yield at the time of writing. The firm, which is a go-to dividend grower for many conservative investors, has also been quite the momentum play of late. Over the past three months, shares have rocketed more than 13%. And the hot rally may not be over yet, as the company looks to keep its dividend growth streak alive through various smart projects.

In a prior piece, I praised management for moving forward with its five-year capital plan, which will see it spend around $26 billion. Though there are far more exciting growth stocks out there, I do find FTS shares to be the perfect balance of value, dividends, dividend growth, and now, momentum. Going into year’s end, look for shares of FTS to test the all-time highs not seen since early 2022. The stage may very well be set as the utility firm looks to make the most of the lower interest rates to come.

Also, let’s not forget that regulated utilities tend to be less rattled by times of economic stagnation or even recession. Though Fortis stock is no bond, I do view it as one of the more bond-like equities on the TSX Index these days. So, if you’re looking to batten down the hatches, look no further than the name this October!

Alimentation Couche-Tard

If you want a bit more explosive growth, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) seems like a wise buy after its latest 15% correction on the back of its pursuit of 7-Eleven. Undoubtedly, investors have the right to be a bit worried about the potential dilution that could accompany such a massive deal. That said, shareholders have every reason to put their faith in management. After all, they have proven that they’re all about value creation and synergies via big M&A moves.

A 7-Eleven deal would likely be rich with such opportunities. Despite having Couche-Tard increase the takeover offer by a generous amount, 7-Eleven still does not seem all too enthused. They’ve restructured the company with the hopes of unlocking additional long-term value for shareholders. Indeed, the pressure seems to be on now that Couche-Tard has taken a liking to the firm.

Either way, I’m not so sure a deal will end up panning out, given Japan hasn’t really been a destination to go searching for foreign takeovers. In any case, ATD stock is a bargain at $73 per share.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard and Fortis. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

