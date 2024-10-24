Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

Some dividend stocks do not have to offer up ultra-high dividend yields. That’s because returns more than make up for it.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking for solid dividend stocks, you’re going to want ones that offer growth potential and a steady stream of income. In that case, investors might want to double up on North West Company (TSX:NWC), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN), and Dollarama (TSX:DOL). Each of these companies presents an excellent opportunity for long-term investors seeking stability and attractive dividends. Let’s explore why they’re worth considering.

NWC stock

North West Company is a well-established retail company that primarily serves remote northern communities. In its most recent earnings report, NWC stock saw a slight dip in quarterly earnings growth. Yet overall, the dividend stock remains strong with $2.5 billion in trailing 12-month revenue.

The company has a reliable dividend history, offering a forward annual dividend rate of $1.60 with a yield of about 3.1%. Given its consistent focus on profitability, which includes a 5.3% profit margin and strong management with an 8.7% return on assets, NWC remains a solid pick for dividend investors.

BIP stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stands out for its diversified portfolio of essential infrastructure assets. These include utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure. Despite a slight dip in net income over the last quarter, the dividend stock’s revenue grew by an impressive 20.7% year over year.

Its forward dividend yield of 4.4% makes it a favourite among dividend investors. Management has done an exceptional job of maintaining operational efficiency, with an operating margin of 22.8%. Its hefty cash flow and ability to manage significant infrastructure investments give BIP.UN strong future prospects. Especially with the ongoing global focus on infrastructure improvements.

DOL stock

Dollarama stock is a household name in Canadian retail for a reason, providing customers with affordable everyday goods. The dividend stock has performed exceptionally well, reporting16.3% quarterly earnings growth year over year.

Dollarama offers a smaller dividend yield compared to NWC and BIP.UN, with a trailing dividend yield of 0.23%. However, the dividend stock’s aggressive growth strategy, coupled with its consistent profitability (17.9% profit margin), makes it a compelling option for investors seeking both growth and income. Management’s impressive 156.5% return on equity highlights their strong commitment to delivering shareholder value.

More to come

All three of these dividend stocks certainly have more reasons to double up on them right now. NWC has been expanding its presence in underserved markets, ensuring future growth opportunities despite inflationary pressures. Brookfield Infrastructure has been actively pursuing acquisitions and infrastructure projects worldwide, with its strategic investments paying off in sectors like data centres and renewable energy. Dollarama, meanwhile, continues to ride the wave of consumer demand for affordable goods, benefiting from inflation-weary shoppers seeking value.

Looking ahead, all three companies are poised for growth. NWC’s focus on cost control and expanding services in niche markets should help sustain their earnings. BIP.UN, with its diversified portfolio, is well-positioned to capitalize on global infrastructure demand. And with the ongoing push for sustainability, Brookfield’s investments in clean energy will likely pay off. As for Dollarama, its expansion of new stores and efficient cost structure promises steady earnings growth, thus making it a reliable stock for both growth and dividends.

Bottom line

These three dividend stocks are all solid choices for long-term dividend investors. Each company brings something unique to the table – whether it’s NWC’s steady presence in remote communities, BIP.UN’s diversified global infrastructure portfolio, or Dollarama’s growth-driven approach to retail. With a strong history of dividends, growth potential, and solid management, these dividend stocks are definitely worth doubling up on for anyone looking to build a robust dividend portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and North West. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Stocks I’d Buy Hand Over First in October

| Adam Othman

Even the most reliable and consistently performing stocks have periods of increased and decreased appeal. Buying at the right time…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Cut You a Cheque Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want dividend stocks that are going to pay you, with a strong future outlook, these are the three…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

How Should a Beginner Invest in Stocks? Start With This Index Fund

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's an easy way you can get a complete investment portfolio going as a beginner.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Dividend Stocks

The Depressing Truth About Claiming CPP at 60

| Andrew Button

You can supplement your CPP by investing in ETFs like the BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV).

Read more »

Piggy bank wrapped in Christmas string lights
Dividend Stocks

3 Value Stocks That Are Must-Buys for Canadians in October

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and two other top stocks that could be worth buying by Halloween 2024!

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2025

| Andrew Walker

These stocks should benefit as interest rates decline.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 101: The Easiest Way to Earn $579.84 per Year Tax-Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Earning income doesn't have to be that difficult. In fact, it can be downright easy! Especially with a TFSA.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now 

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) remains a top Canadian stock long-term investors should consider right now.

Read more »