Member Login
Home » Investing » Is SmartCentres REIT a Buy for Its Yield?

Is SmartCentres REIT a Buy for Its Yield?

SmartCentres REIT’s (TSX:SRU.UN) juicy 7.1% yield and Walmart partnership could be a smart play as interest rates drop in Canada.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has been a regular contributor to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
shopper buys items in bulk

Source: Getty Images

Good news for real estate investors! The Bank of Canada’s recent decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points in October could breathe new life into the Canadian real estate sector. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) could fare better as their net asset values recover from multi-year lows. One company that might benefit from this change is SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN), which currently offers an attractive 7.1% distribution yield. But is it a smart passive income investment? Let’s take a closer look.

A shopping centre giant with a Walmart connection

SmartCentres REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts, managing 195 properties across the country with assets worth approximately $12 billion. What makes it special? For starters, it has a 30-year strategic partnership with Walmart, which serves as an anchor tenant in 113 of its properties and provides about 24% of the REIT’s revenue. This relationship with the world’s largest retailer adds a layer of stability to its income.

SmartCentres REIT’s strong signs of strength

The REIT’s performance shows several encouraging signs. Its impressive 98.2% occupancy rate going into the third quarter, up from 97.7% in March, suggests sustained strong demand for its properties. The trust is also successfully increasing rents, with new and extended leases showing an 8.2% increase for non-anchor spaces expiring in 2024. This is particularly promising since the REIT’s current average rent of $23.14 per square foot is well below market rates of $29.29.

SmartCentres REIT’s open-air shopping centre model has proven its worth, demonstrating resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 60% of its tenants provide essential services, which also helped the REIT maintain its monthly distributions when many others had to cut back.

During the past decade, the REIT paid one of the most consistent and reliable dividends within its peer group, as shown below. Its payout increased by 15.6% and has remained steady since the COVID-19 era.

SRU.UN Dividend Chart

SRU.UN Dividend data by YCharts

Aggressively building for tomorrow

SmartCentres REIT isn’t content with the status quo. The REIT is actively expanding beyond traditional retail, developing a mix of residential properties, self-storage facilities, office spaces, and industrial assets. Their ambitious development pipeline shows potential for 86 million square feet of mixed-use property, which could generate significant additional recurring income in the future.

Is the distribution safe? Understanding REIT distribution safety

For income investors, the safety of SmartCentres REIT’s 7.1% distribution is crucial. This requires looking at the trust’s two important metrics: Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) and AFFO with adjustments. AFFO measures the REIT’s most recurring distributable cash flow from operations, after accounting for non-cash income. The current AFFO payout rate of 98.8% in the second quarter of 2024 suggests the distribution is sustainable, though it’s higher than last year’s 93.8%.

However, SmartCentres provides an even more conservative measure: AFFO with adjustments. This metric factors out volatile elements like losses on derivatives and funds from condo and townhouse sales. Using this adjusted AFFO measure, the payout rate stands at 95.6% for the first half of 2024, providing additional comfort about the monthly distribution’s sustainability.

While funds from operations may fluctuate due to the timing of condo and townhouse sales, these developments generate significant income that can support both distributions and future growth projects.

A REIT with potential to double your capital

Using the “Rule of 72,” if you reinvest all monthly distributions, you could potentially double your money in just over 10 years, even without any unit price appreciation. However, REITs don’t always provide significant capital gains, and there are risks to consider. The high payout ratio leaves little room for error, and an economic downturn could lead to increased vacancies.

Investor takeaway

With lower interest rates on the horizon and a solid track record of maintaining distributions, SmartCentres REIT stock could be an attractive option for income-focused investors. Its partnership with Walmart, high occupancy rates, and growing rental income provide a strong foundation, while its development projects offer potential for future growth.

For investors seeking steady income and willing to accept some real estate market risk, SmartCentres REIT’s 7.1% yield might be worth considering as part of a diversified investment portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian stock can help TFSA investors generate solid tax-free capital gains and regular dividend income.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $679 in Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT is yielding 6.8% and benefitting from one of the strongest secular trends today.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Ready to Explode in Value

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These stocks in rate-sensitive sectors could seriously break out after the rate cut.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

1 Beginner Friendly Stock Perfect for Canadians Starting Out in October

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a fantastic stock for new investors right now.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

2 Hidden Gem Stocks to Watch in October

| Adam Othman

Many stocks that are flying under the radar are there for a good reason. But sometimes, you find something interesting.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

3 Passive Income Stocks You’ll Want in Your TFSA for the Long Haul

| Adam Othman

A fixed dividend income is vulnerable to inflation even if it's made up of very generously yielding stocks. That's where…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 5%

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have paid good dividends for decades.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

CRA Money: 3 Little-Known Tax Breaks You Might Be Able to Claim in 2024

| Andrew Button

Most Canadians know that by contributing to an RRSP, you can save on taxes. Here are other tips.

Read more »