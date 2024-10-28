Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With Less Than $1,000

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With Less Than $1,000

Investing in cheap TSX stocks such as Calian Group should help you beat the broader index in the next 12 months.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
profit rises over time

Source: Getty Images

The primary reason to invest in the stock market is to derive inflation-beating returns over time. While investing in low-cost, passively managed index funds such as the S&P 500 is a proven strategy to build long-term wealth, Canadians can consider allocating a portion of their savings towards quality growth stocks to generate outsized gains.

Here are two such no-brainer stocks you can buy with less than $1,000 today.

North American Construction Group stock

Valued at $650 million by market cap, North American Construction (TSX:NOA) provides equipment maintenance and heavy construction services in Canada. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, project management, contract mining, and other services. The company also has an equipment maintenance business that provides fuel and lube servicing, portable steaming, equipment inspections, parts, and component supply.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, North American Construction reported sales of $330 million and an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $87 million, indicating a margin of 26.3%.

North American Construction’s stellar profit margins allow it to pay shareholders an annual dividend of $0.40 per share, translating to a forward yield of 1.6%. These payouts have risen from $0.08 per share in 2019, enhancing the effective yield significantly.

Priced at 5.6 times forward earnings, NOA stock is cheap, given that adjusted earnings are forecast to expand by 11% annually over the next five years. Analysts remain bullish on the TSX dividend stock and expect it to surge 60%, given consensus price target estimates.

Calian Group stock

Valued at $581 million by market cap, Calian Group (TSX:CGY) provides business services and solutions in verticals such as health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, and information technology. Its Advanced Technology business offers developed products and engineering solutions for companies across various sectors. The Canada-based entity also offers primary care and occupational health services, clinic management, healthcare practitioner support, and psychological assessment services.

Its Learning segment provides training services and solutions in emergency management and advanced training technologies. Calian also has an IT segment that provides cloud migration, IT development, SAP consulting, and cybersecurity solutions.

Calian Group reported sales of $741 million in the last 12 months, up from $343 million in fiscal 2019 (which ended in September). In this period, its operating income rose to $51.9 million from $21.8 million.

Last year, Calian Group disclosed plans to grow revenue by 50% and double its EBITDA over the next three years.

Calian Group reported record results for Q3, with revenue, gross profit and EBITDA up year over year. While sales rose by 11%, gross profits widened by 21%, and EBITDA grew by 22% year over year in fiscal Q3.

Notably, Calian pays shareholders an annual dividend of $1.12 per share, indicating a forward yield of 2.3%. Priced at 10.5 times forward earnings, CGY stock is quite cheap, given that adjusted earnings are forecast to expand by 16.8% annually in the next five years. Given average price target estimates, the TSX stock trades at a 40% discount to consensus price targets in October 2024.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 28

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite posting its worst performance in seven weeks, the TSX Composite still trades with strong 16.7% year-to-date gains.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 25

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite seems on track to end its six-week winning streak as it currently trades with 1.1% week-to-date losses.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, October 24

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX's pullback this week, despite the Bank of Canada’s big rate cut announcement, could be a buying opportunity.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Stock Market

The TSX Is Hitting All-Time Highs! Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy That Still Look Cheap

| Robin Brown

The TSX is just short of all-time highs, but are there any bargains to buy? Here are three quality Canadian…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 23

| Jitendra Parashar

The Bank of Canada’s monetary policy event and corporate earnings will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Stock Market

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With Just $1,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in top Canadian stocks such as Dollarama can help long-term shareholders benefit from outsized gains.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Stock Market

3 Reasons to Buy TMX Group Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Aditya Raghunath

TMX Group has delivered market-thumping returns to long-term shareholders since going public in November 2022.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 22

| Jitendra Parashar

Overnight gains in metals and crude oil prices could lift the commodity-driven TSX index today as investors await the Bank…

Read more »