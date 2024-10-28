A Few Years From Now, You’ll Wish You Bought This Undervalued Stock

If there’s one thing we always need, it’s food. So why is this top dividend stock undervalued?

When it comes to top undervalued stocks to pick up, Nutrien (TSX:NTR) probably isn’t the first that comes to mind. The dividend stock might not be a stock that’s dominating headlines right now, but that’s exactly why savvy investors should be paying attention.

Currently undervalued, Nutrien stock is poised for a rebound, making it an attractive option for those looking to invest in the agriculture sector. While the sector is facing some challenges, Nutrien’s strong market position and future potential make it a solid long-term buy. Let’s explore why this stock is worth your consideration.

Agriculture giant

First, Nutrien stock is a giant in the agriculture industry, specializing in potash, nitrogen, and phosphate. With the world’s population continuing to grow, the need for agricultural efficiency and fertilizers will only increase. The long-term outlook for agricultural products remains solid, especially with increasing pressure on global food supply chains. As the largest provider of crop inputs and services, Nutrien is well-positioned to meet these future demands.

However, the agriculture sector has faced some headwinds recently. Nutrien stock’s quarterly revenue has decreased year over year by 13%, largely due to lower fertilizer prices and fluctuating global demand. This temporary slowdown has contributed to Nutrien’s stock being undervalued, creating a buying opportunity. With the stock currently trading at around $65, it’s down significantly from its 52-week high of $83.14, and even more so from its all-time high of $147. The price decline offers a discount for investors willing to ride out short-term volatility.

Still balanced

When we examine Nutrien’s financials, there’s plenty to be optimistic about. Despite the revenue dip, Nutrien still boasts a solid balance sheet. The company has over $1 billion in cash, a healthy current ratio of 1.3, and operating cash flow of $5 billion. These figures show that Nutrien stock is well-equipped to weather any short-term struggles in the sector while continuing to invest in its growth and expansion.

Another key reason to consider Nutrien stock is its attractive dividend. The company offers a forward annual dividend yield of 4.6%, providing investors with income even if the stock price takes some time to rebound. Nutrien stock’s commitment to rewarding shareholders makes it a compelling option for those seeking both growth and passive income.

The value

With a forward Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.8, Nutrien stock is priced attractively compared to its historical valuation. This low P/E ratio suggests that the market is undervaluing Nutrien stock’s earnings potential, especially as fertilizer prices are expected to stabilize in the near future. As global food demand rises and agricultural investment increases, Nutrien’s earnings could see a substantial boost.

Looking ahead, Nutrien’s strategic focus on expanding its digital and sustainability initiatives will likely drive future growth. The company is leveraging technology to help farmers improve crop yields and reduce environmental impact. This will make Nutrien stock a leader in the transition toward sustainable agriculture. These forward-thinking efforts position the company to capture more market share in the years to come.

Bottom line

Altogether, Nutrien stock’s current undervaluation presents an excellent opportunity for investors looking for exposure to a stable, yet growth-oriented industry. The agriculture sector may be facing temporary challenges. Yet Nutrien’s financial strength, market position, and future growth initiatives make it a stock that’s well worth adding to your portfolio. With a strong dividend yield and promising outlook, buying Nutrien stock now could pay off handsomely in the years ahead.