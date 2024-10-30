Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

Here’s why these two ETFs could be ideal foundations in your TFSA.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
woman looks out at horizon

Source: Getty Images

Your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is the perfect spot for Canadian exchange-traded funds (ETFs)—and here’s why.

Unlike American ETFs, where dividends can be hit with a 15% foreign withholding tax, Canadian ETFs retain their full dividend value in a TFSA.

Personally, I always lean towards ETFs that offer broad diversification and low fees, as they tend to be the most accessible and advantageous for beginners and long-term investors alike.

Here are my top two ETF picks for maximizing the benefits of your TFSA today.

BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

If you’re looking for straightforward, inexpensive exposure to Canada’s largest blue-chip stocks, the BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:ZIU) is the perfect choice.

This ETF offers a no-frills way to access a broad and diversified slice of the Canadian stock market. Its top holdings include many household names, and while it’s heavily tilted towards financials and energy sectors, it represents a well-rounded portfolio.

With a decent 2.74% dividend yield and quarterly payouts, it’s attractive if you like getting tax-free passive income in a TFSA.

Most importantly, it has a low management expense ratio (MER) of 0.15%, which means you’re only paying about $15 in fees per $10,000 invested.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV)

If you’re aiming for a higher yield than the 2.74% offered by ZIU, the BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) might be a better fit.

Unlike ZIU, ZDV doesn’t track a specific index. Instead, it employs a rules-based strategy to select stocks based on their three-year dividend growth rate, yield, and payout ratio.

This method results in a higher management expense ratio (MER) of 0.39%, but it also delivers a more attractive yield of 3.83%. Plus, ZDV offers the convenience of monthly payouts.

I appreciate ZDV for its balanced portfolio; while it still includes many of the same top companies as ZIU, it features broader sector representation, though it remains heavily weighted towards financials.

The Foolish takeaway

Either ZIU or ZDV could serve as excellent choices for Canadian stock exposure within your TFSA.

ZIU is an ideal one-stop shop for those looking to broadly mirror the performance of Canada’s top 60 blue-chip stocks, making it a straightforward choice for hassle-free diversification.

On the other hand, ZDV could be the better pick if you’re focused on generating income; its higher dividend yield and monthly payout structure make it a strong core holding.

You could also complement ZDV with some selected Canadian growth stocks to enhance potential returns and portfolio balance.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

| Jitendra Parashar

Adding these two Canadian dividend growth stocks to your portfolio could significantly boost its growth potential.

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

1 Miraculous TSX Dividend Stock Down 14% to Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only does this stock pay dividends, but it's also a decades-old, safe technology investment.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

Now is a great time to buy and hold for the long term.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: 3 Top Stocks With Over 6% Yields

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yield dividend stocks could be excellent buys for income-seeking investors amid falling interest rates.

Read more »

profit rises over time
Stocks for Beginners

Riding the Wave: Investing in Growth Stocks During TSX’s Record-Breaking Run

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these two attractive growth stocks now can help you ride the wave of the TSX’s record-breaking rally and maximize…

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Coronavirus

3 Fresh Stocks I’m Likely Buying in 2025

| Andrew Button

I am likely buying Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock in 2025.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

3 Secure Canadian Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks have solid fundamentals, a growing earnings base, and a history of consistent dividend payments and growth.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $5,000 in October

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

So you have a windfall in October. Let's take a look at the different considerations, and where might be the…

Read more »