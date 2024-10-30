Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian Company Is Quietly Building the World’s AI Infrastructure

This Canadian Company Is Quietly Building the World’s AI Infrastructure

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is leading the charge in AI infrastructure.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies

Source: Getty Images

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the big theme in the markets this year. With NVIDIA once again rising by nearly 200% percentage points and AI software companies putting out strong results, the tech sector is on fire. Many AI stocks remain interesting buys.

But two years into the AI revolution, AI data centres may be better investment opportunities than AI software makers. Data centres consist of huge numbers of servers running NVIDIA GPUs, that process the AI software designed by companies like Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms. AI data centre companies are considerably cheaper than AI software companies. They also arguably have a longer growth runway. In this article, I will explore one Canadian conglomerate that is doing incredible things in this space.

Brookfield

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN), via its partially owned subsidiary Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN), is leading the charge in AI data centre development. The company invests in infrastructure of all types (energy, utilities, water, etc), but data centres have become an area of particular focus in recent years. Ever since ChatGPT went viral on Twitter and became the fastest-growing app in history, companies have been scrambling to get their AI strategies up and running. Brookfield is buying up AI data centres in order to serve them the computing power they need.

AI data centres

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners owns a number of AI data centres that serve computing power to companies across North America. These include the following:

  • The Ascenty data centre in Brazil
  • The TDF group of cellular towers
  • The Cyxtera data centres in Texas

These assets give Brookfield Infrastructure Partners considerable strength in the AI industry, both in North America and emerging markets.

Renewable power for AI developers

AI infrastructure isn’t the only way that Brookfield is getting exposure to the AI space. The company is also supplying renewable power to AI companies via Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN). Brookfield Renewable Partners is a company that invests in renewable power across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. Just recently, it inked a deal to supply Microsoft with 10.5 gigawatts of power over several years. This deal could provide billions in revenue and, if it goes well, make Brookfield the renewable supplier of choice to the U.S. tech sector.

Valuation

As we’ve seen, Brookfield has considerable indirect exposure to generative AI through its two subsidiaries, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Renewable Partners. It’s a real mover and shaker. With all these exciting things Brookfield is doing, you’d expect it to trade at a hefty price tag. But that’s not the case. BN stock is actually relatively cheap, trading at 14.1 times forward earnings, 0.86 times sales, two times book value and 14 times cash flow. It isn’t quite the deep value play it was when I started covering it last year, talking about its discount to net asset value, but it’s relatively cheap.

Foolish takeaway

Brookfield is one of the most exciting companies in the world of AI-adjacent services. Supplying data centre capacity as well as power, it has many vectors to success in the ever-changing world of generative AI. I’m long BN shares, and I’m quite content to be.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Brookfield. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock seems to always do well no matter what. But can the company keep it up over the next…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock offers compounding through dividends.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

| Jitendra Parashar

Adding these two Canadian dividend growth stocks to your portfolio could significantly boost its growth potential.

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

1 Miraculous TSX Dividend Stock Down 14% to Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only does this stock pay dividends, but it's also a decades-old, safe technology investment.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: 3 Top Stocks With Over 6% Yields

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yield dividend stocks could be excellent buys for income-seeking investors amid falling interest rates.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

3 Secure Canadian Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks have solid fundamentals, a growing earnings base, and a history of consistent dividend payments and growth.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $5,000 in October

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

So you have a windfall in October. Let's take a look at the different considerations, and where might be the…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Give Yourself a Raise With This Income Stock

| Joey Frenette

Whether rate cuts go up or down, income investors can diversify across GICs and dividend stocks.

Read more »