Where Will Open Text Stock Be in 5 Years?

OpenText stock is one of the few tech stocks that’s been around for decades. But does it have what it takes to recover?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.

Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking for a stock that combines solid growth with cutting-edge technology, OpenText (TSX:OTEX) on the TSX might be a smart pick. Over the past year, OpenText stock has continued to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, which has played a significant role in its business strategy and long-term growth. With a commitment to leveraging AI to improve data management and cloud services, OpenText has positioned itself as a leader in the digital transformation sector. Let’s dig into what the future holds.

Recent performance

One of the company’s key strengths is its long-term contracts with major global companies. OpenText stock works with a wide range of industries, from healthcare to manufacturing, and partners with giants like Alphabet and Microsoft. These contracts offer stability and ensure a steady revenue stream, making OpenText a solid choice for long-term investors. Furthermore, the company’s consistent ability to secure multi-year deals highlights its competitive advantage in the enterprise software space.

Recent earnings show that OpenText stock has faced some challenges, with an 8.6% decline in year-over-year quarterly revenue growth. However, its profitability remains strong, with a healthy operating margin of 16.74%. The company reported revenue of $5.77 billion over the last 12 months, alongside a net income of $465 million. Notably, its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.43 suggests that the stock is currently undervalued, especially when considering its future growth potential.

AI push

OpenText stock’s recent push into AI-driven solutions is a significant reason to consider the stock. AI is increasingly becoming a central part of the company’s offerings, enabling clients to harness the power of machine learning for better decision-making and efficiency. OpenText stock’s cloud-based AI tools help businesses manage data more effectively. Thus making it easier for them to scale operations and optimize workflows. This innovation aligns with market trends, indicating future growth as more industries adopt AI technology.

The company’s financial health is also worth noting. While its debt-to-equity ratio is on the high side at 159%, OpenText stock’s substantial cash reserves, standing at $1.28 billion, offer a cushion for future investments and acquisitions. What’s more, the company’s strong cash flow generation, with a levered free cash flow of over $1 billion, ensures that it can continue to invest in new technologies and grow its business.

Future outlook

In terms of shareholder rewards, OpenText stock offers an attractive dividend yield of 3.08%. The company’s payout ratio of 58.48% leaves room for dividend growth while maintaining enough capital to reinvest in the business. This makes it a compelling option for income-focused investors who want exposure to a tech company with a steady dividend.

Looking ahead, the future seems bright for OpenText stock. The company’s focus on cloud services, AI, and enterprise information management solutions aligns with key global trends. With a strong customer base and ongoing investments in innovation, OpenText stock is well-positioned to continue growing, making it an attractive long-term buy.

Bottom line

OpenText stock’s combination of innovative technology, strong partnerships, long-term contracts, and solid financials makes it a stock worth considering for your portfolio. Whether you’re looking for stability, growth, or income, OpenText offers a well-rounded investment opportunity on the TSX.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

