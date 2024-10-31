Member Login
Is OpenText Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

OpenText stock has fallen in the last few years, but that could mean this top tech stock remains an undervalued winner.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.

Source: Getty Images

To look at the share price of OpenText (TSX:OTEX), investors might think it’s been having a rough year. Shares are down about 22% from 52-week highs as of writing, though up slightly in the last year. Even so, this could mean there is an opportunity for long-term investors.

In fact, OpenText stock has had a solid performance throughout 2023, thus making it a compelling stock to watch as we head into 2025. So, let’s look at whether it’s a buy, sell, or hold coming into next year.

Into earnings

First, let’s look at the earnings for OpenText stock. Its recent earnings report showed annual revenues of $5.8 billion, marking an impressive growth rate of 28%. The cloud segment, which remains a key part of OpenText’s strategy, saw growth of nearly 10%, thus signalling strong demand for its cloud services, especially after the integration of Micro Focus, one of its recent acquisitions. This deal has boosted OpenText’s annual recurring revenues and added significantly to its customer support services, a segment that grew over 114% year-over-year.

Despite this positive momentum, the stock hasn’t been without challenges. For the fiscal year ending June 2024, OpenText’s GAAP-based net income decreased significantly, dropping 62% from the previous year. OpenText stock cited acquisition-related costs as a reason for this decline, highlighting some of the financial strain that comes with large-scale integrations like Micro Focus. Nonetheless, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 in the most recent quarter showed a 13.8% improvement, demonstrating resilience.

Looking forward to November 2024, analysts expect another strong showing. Investors will be watching the company’s earnings on November 4, where OpenText is expected to continue capitalizing on its cloud services, artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, and partnerships with major tech firms like Google Cloud and Microsoft. Analysts predict EPS to grow by around 13%, signalling confidence in OpenText’s long-term potential as the company deepens its focus on AI-driven information management solutions.

Where does it fall?

From an analyst perspective, many experts hold a “buy” rating on OpenText. Some even see potential for the stock to outperform given its low forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. This compares favourably to peers in the information management sector. The stock is also yielding a dividend of 3.1%, making it attractive for income investors.

However, there are some risks to keep in mind. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at a high 159%. And while its cash flow remains solid, its leverage might be a concern if future growth doesn’t materialize as expected. Plus, its revenue growth has slowed in the latest quarters, with some declines in total revenue compared to earlier in the fiscal year.

Given this, OpenText stock presents itself as a hold for cautious investors. The stock has room for growth but is not without risks. If you’re already holding OpenText, its long-term outlook, bolstered by recurring revenues and AI investments, suggests continued stability. For new investors, waiting until after the November earnings report could provide more clarity on whether the company can sustain its growth trajectory.

Bottom line

OpenText stock is a well-positioned company in the growing information management space, with AI and cloud services acting as growth drivers. But with some challenges around profitability and high debt levels, it might be wise to adopt a cautious approach – either holding onto existing shares or waiting for more consistent earnings before making any significant buy decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

