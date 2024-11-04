3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

Energy stocks are trending upwards on the back of several key factors. And these three continue to be top cheap options!

Energy stocks are up, yet many remain incredibly cheap for investors looking at a trending deal. If you’re looking to add some affordable energy stocks to your TSX portfolio, Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET), Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH), and Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE) are three worth a close look. With recent strong earnings, effective capital strategies, and steady growth, these companies show why energy can still be a winning play for Canadian investors. Let’s explore why each of these stocks shines in the current market.

Vermillion

Starting with Vermilion Energy, the company has demonstrated resilience amid a challenging energy landscape. Recently trading around $13.24, the oil and gas producer has focused on returning value to shareholders through dividends, offering a solid forward dividend yield of around 3.7%.

With quarterly revenue growth of 1.9% year-over-year, Vermilion’s diversified asset base and strategic approach to cash flow give it a competitive edge. Its operational strength was further underscored in its latest earnings, showing how it can leverage production efficiencies and stabilize revenue amid fluctuating oil prices.

Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil is another strong option among energy stocks. Priced at about $5.17, Athabasca has consistently improved its financial position. Its recent Q3 report revealed strong cash flow, with adjusted funds flow hitting $164 million, 25% year-over-year per-share growth.

The energy stock has prioritized debt reduction, with its net cash position now at $135 million, providing increased flexibility. Athabasca also stands out for its dedication to share buybacks, which has driven down its outstanding share count and effectively increased value for remaining shareholders. Its focus on oil-heavy production and an expected free cash flow exceeding $1 billion over the next three years make it a promising choice.

Tamarack Valley

Tamarack Valley Energy rounds out the energy stocks with an impressive combination of growth and shareholder returns. Trading at around $4.40, Tamarack has been delivering robust results, driven by its Clearwater and Charlie Lake drilling programs.

Q3 results showed a production increase to an average of 65,024 barrel of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), surpassing guidance. The energy stock reported free funds flow of $108.7 million, reflecting a substantial year-over-year increase. Tamarack’s unique approach to capital returns includes share buybacks and an increased dividend of $0.1530 per share annually. Its commitment to Indigenous partnerships also strengthens its ESG profile, which resonates with many investors today.

Valuation

One standout aspect of these stocks is their affordability in terms of valuation metrics. Vermilion’s forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio is a low 9.4, while Athabasca’s forward P/E is 10.1, and Tamarack’s trailing P/E stands at 11.2. These ratios are appealing for value-focused investors, especially when many growth stocks in other sectors are priced at significantly higher multiples. Additionally, the price-to-sales ratios remain modest, therefore suggesting potential for capital appreciation if energy prices remain favourable.

Sector-wise, these companies benefit from a strong Canadian heavy oil pricing environment and show resilience even at relatively low oil prices. Both Athabasca and Tamarack are structured to generate solid returns even if West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices dip to around $50–60 per barrel, thus highlighting their strategic positioning. The robust free cash flow projections also support reinvestment into operations, further improving efficiency and shareholder returns over the long term.

As for dividends, Vermilion and Tamarack offer steady returns to shareholders, with Vermilion yielding around 3.7% and Tamarack recently increasing its dividend by 2%. This stability is complemented by Athabasca’s commitment to share buybacks, giving it a way to boost shareholder value without directly paying dividends. This might appeal to investors who prefer growth over income.

Bottom line

Altogether Vermilion Energy, Athabasca Oil, and Tamarack Valley Energy are three TSX energy stocks that offer affordability, steady performance, and attractive shareholder returns. Each offers solid financial strategies and an ability to perform well across varied oil price conditions, well-positioning these stocks to provide value to investors, especially those looking to benefit from Canada’s energy sector. Whether you’re seeking dividend income or share price growth, these companies represent some of the best in Canadian energy today.