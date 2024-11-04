Member Login
Home » Investing » Is CGI Stock a Buy Even With No Dividend Yield?

Is CGI Stock a Buy Even With No Dividend Yield?

CGI stock may not have a dividend to speak of. But does that necessarily mean you should ignore this top tech stock?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
think thought consider

Image source: Getty Images

CGI (TSX:GIB.A) is a global leader in internet technology (IT) and business consulting services, with a massive presence across multiple industries. While CGI’s reputation for strong business performance is well-established, for dividend investors, this stock may prompt a second look — not for its yield but for its growth potential. Unlike some high-yield dividend stocks, CGI stock doesn’t offer dividends as part of its value proposition. Instead, it’s opting to reinvest in growth and acquisition strategies.

Into earnings

First, let’s start with CGI stock’s earnings update. The company is set to release its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 results on November 6. Investors will be closely watching this announcement to see if CGI stock continues its trend of steady revenue growth. This was 1.3% year over year in its most recent quarter. With an operating margin of over 16% and a profit margin of about 11.5%, CGI stock has displayed strong efficiency and profitability, thus making it a solid performer even without a dividend.

The company’s revenue of $14.52 billion in the trailing 12 months and its steady return on equity of nearly 20% are positive signs of fiscal health. CGI stock also has a strong balance sheet, with over $1.16 billion in cash and a manageable debt load relative to its assets. However, one factor that may make it less attractive to dividend-focused investors is the lack of a payout. CGI hasn’t issued dividends; instead, it is focusing on growth and stability.

Still valuable

On the valuation front, CGI stock trades with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.78, indicating a reasonable price given its strong earnings. The forward P/E of 18.83 suggests that the market expects CGI to continue growing. And the company’s price-to-book ratio of 3.99 is another sign of its solid standing in the tech industry. While its valuation isn’t particularly low, it aligns with CGI stock’s history of steady growth and financial discipline.

With no dividend payout and a history of reinvesting profits, CGI stock leans towards a capital appreciation play rather than income generation. For investors prioritizing income, CGI’s zero dividend yield may not fit the bill. However, those with a growth-oriented approach might appreciate the stock’s consistent performance and the company’s commitment to expansion through acquisitions and service innovations.

CGI’s beta of 0.86 also means it’s less volatile than the market, thus offering some degree of stability. A plus for conservative investors. This low volatility, combined with steady revenue and profit margins, makes CGI stock a potentially good choice for long-term investors seeking a steady growth stock rather than a high-yield dividend stock.

Bottom line

CGI stock is not a buy for dividend seekers because it simply doesn’t offer one. However, for investors looking for stable growth, steady financials, and a commitment to reinvestment, CGI stock could be a valuable addition to a portfolio. Its upcoming earnings report might provide additional insight into future growth. And the company’s track record suggests that it’s well-positioned for continued stability.

So, while CGI stock might not satisfy income-focused investors, it remains a strong pick for growth. For those looking for reliable long-term growth over a high dividend yield, CGI’s financial discipline and robust market presence make it a stock worth considering.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CGI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

