Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Suncor Energy Stock a Good Buy?

Is Suncor Energy Stock a Good Buy?

Suncor is on a roll in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Muscles Drawn On Black board

Source: Getty Images

Suncor (TSX:SU) is up 24% so far in 2024. Investors who are bullish on oil are wondering if SU stock (TSX:SU) is undervalued right now and good to buy for a portfolio focused on dividends and total returns.

Suncor stock

Suncor trades near $53 per share at the time of writing. Investors who bought the 12-month low around $40 late last year are already sitting on some nice gains. The share price is now off the August high near $57.

Suncor fell out of favour with investors in 2020 when management slashed the dividend to preserve cash until there was more clarity on the outcome of the oil market through the pandemic. The board has since raised the dividend numerous times to a level that is above that offered before the cut, but the stock has struggled to regain the market’s confidence.

Suncor brought in a new CEO in the spring of 2023. Since then, the company has trimmed staff and sold off its renewables business to focus on the core oil sands operations. Suncor also increased its stake in the Fort Hills oil sands assets.

The opening of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion earlier this year added 590,000 barrels per day of new capacity to help Canadian producers send their product to international buyers through the export facility on the coast of British Columbia. This is a long-term positive for Suncor as it should enable the company to get better pricing on the oil and provides additional capacity to absorb production increases.

Suncor also has large refineries and a network of retail locations that operate under the Petro-Canada brand. The diversified operations all along the value chain historically attracted investors to Suncor. When oil prices fall, the downstream businesses can help offset the lower production margins. Suncor decided to keep all three divisions after a strategic review, but that could potentially be revisited at some point with an eye to unlock value for investors through the monetization of the retail business.

Dividend

Investors who buy Suncor stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 4.1%. The size of future increases will depend on production growth, oil prices, and cost reductions as the management team continues to drive more efficiency in the overall business.

Should you buy now?

Oil prices have been under pressure in recent months, even as geopolitical risks rise. Analysts broadly expect surplus conditions next year due to weak demand in China and higher production in Canada, the United States, and other countries. Barring any major supply disruptions due to conflicts in the Middle East, the near-term outlook for oil prices is likely weak.

A major disruption in oil supply, however, could easily send oil prices soaring. In the case where the situation extends for some time, oil stocks, including Suncor, would likely catch a new tailwind.

Oil bulls might want to take a half position and look to add on weakness. The dividend pays you reasonably well to ride out turbulence. Investors with a negative view on oil demand and prices in the coming years should probably look for other opportunities.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

construction workers talk on the job site
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Baytex vs Suncor?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor and Baytex stocks both look like solid companies offering growth and dividends. But which is the better buy?

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks are trending upwards on the back of several key factors. And these three continue to be top cheap…

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Freehold Royalties Stock for its 8% Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Freehold Royalties is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a forward yield of 8%. But is the energy stock…

Read more »

profit rises over time
Top TSX Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you considered buying Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? Here are 3 reasons to buy Enbridge today for lasting growth and income.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Is CNQ Stock a Buy for its 4.5% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNQ stock is one of the best options out there for dividend growth. But what about value? Let's take a…

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Is Imperial Oil Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Imperial Oil stock is in a precarious position, so what should investors consider as we head nearer to 2025?

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Puja Tayal

Suncor Energy stock is trading at its decade-high on uncertainty in the oil market. Should you buy, sell, or hold…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Energy Stocks

If You Like Exxon Mobil, Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Oil Stocks 

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three high-yield oil stocks with the potential to outperform over the medium to long-term.

Read more »