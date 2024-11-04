Why Now Is the Time to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks

Are you looking for one of the most solid Canadian AI stocks out there? This one is probably your best option to date.

With the explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI) across multiple sectors, now might be the perfect time for Canadian investors to explore AI stocks. From supply chain orchestration to financial modelling, Canadian AI companies are helping industries become faster, more efficient, and, ultimately, more competitive.

Among the frontrunners, Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) shines as a standout example. Its recent earnings reveal robust financial health and a promising outlook, thus making it a compelling choice for those eager to tap into the AI boom.

Into earnings

In Kinaxis’s recent third-quarter (Q3) 2024 results, the AI stock posted a total revenue of $121.5 million, thus reflecting a 12% increase from the same quarter last year. Even more notably, its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue grew by an impressive 16%, a testament to the increasing demand for Kinaxis’s AI-driven solutions in supply chain management. This kind of consistent revenue growth highlights not just the appeal of AI but also Kinaxis’s ability to capitalize on it.

AI adoption rates are climbing rapidly across industries, and Canada is positioned as a key player. According to PwC, AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. With Kinaxis’s focus on supply chain solutions, the AI stock stands to gain significantly as industries globally embrace AI to enhance productivity. This adoption trend aligns with Kinaxis’s strategic moves. The company continues to expand its reach, with over 100 customers now using its AI-powered Maestro chat agent.

Kinaxis also reported an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 25%, up from 21% in the same quarter last year. This margin boost is particularly attractive for investors, as it reflects both cost management and revenue growth. Higher profitability is a strong indicator of Kinaxis’s sustainable competitive advantage, especially as the company continues to refine its AI offerings in a $16 billion supply chain management software market.

More to come

Additionally, Kinaxis’s balance sheet supports its growth potential. The company has $294.6 million in cash. This positions it well to explore new innovations, pursue acquisitions, or scale its AI offerings further. With a low debt-to-equity ratio of just 12.12%, Kinaxis has both the financial flexibility and resources to take advantage of emerging AI trends without being bogged down by heavy debt obligations.

The broader Canadian AI stock market reflects strong investor interest. Yet, Kinaxis stock stands out with a recent price increase of 5.7%. Thus, it shows that the market already recognizes its value. At a current stock price of $162.53 and a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 37.88, Kinaxis is attractively priced given its growth prospects.

Given the forecasted growth of the Canadian AI software market and Kinaxis’s track record, the future looks bright. Analysts predict a revenue growth rate of around 14% per year for Kinaxis, closely aligned with industry expectations. This projection signals the company’s continued ability to grow in tandem with the Canadian software industry, thus further establishing it as a leader in AI for supply chain management.

Bottom line

Kinaxis’s solid earnings growth, strategic focus on AI-driven supply chain solutions, and strong market position make it a compelling investment opportunity in the Canadian AI space. More industries look to AI for efficiency gains. And Kinaxis stock is well-positioned to capture a sizeable share of this growth. Investors looking to add a high-potential AI stock to their portfolio should see now as an ideal time to consider Kinaxis stock.