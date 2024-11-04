Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Now Is the Time to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks

Why Now Is the Time to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks

Are you looking for one of the most solid Canadian AI stocks out there? This one is probably your best option to date.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.

Source: Getty Images

With the explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI) across multiple sectors, now might be the perfect time for Canadian investors to explore AI stocks. From supply chain orchestration to financial modelling, Canadian AI companies are helping industries become faster, more efficient, and, ultimately, more competitive.

Among the frontrunners, Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) shines as a standout example. Its recent earnings reveal robust financial health and a promising outlook, thus making it a compelling choice for those eager to tap into the AI boom.

Into earnings

In Kinaxis’s recent third-quarter (Q3) 2024 results, the AI stock posted a total revenue of $121.5 million, thus reflecting a 12% increase from the same quarter last year. Even more notably, its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue grew by an impressive 16%, a testament to the increasing demand for Kinaxis’s AI-driven solutions in supply chain management. This kind of consistent revenue growth highlights not just the appeal of AI but also Kinaxis’s ability to capitalize on it.

AI adoption rates are climbing rapidly across industries, and Canada is positioned as a key player. According to PwC, AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. With Kinaxis’s focus on supply chain solutions, the AI stock stands to gain significantly as industries globally embrace AI to enhance productivity. This adoption trend aligns with Kinaxis’s strategic moves. The company continues to expand its reach, with over 100 customers now using its AI-powered Maestro chat agent.

Kinaxis also reported an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 25%, up from 21% in the same quarter last year. This margin boost is particularly attractive for investors, as it reflects both cost management and revenue growth. Higher profitability is a strong indicator of Kinaxis’s sustainable competitive advantage, especially as the company continues to refine its AI offerings in a $16 billion supply chain management software market.

More to come

Additionally, Kinaxis’s balance sheet supports its growth potential. The company has $294.6 million in cash. This positions it well to explore new innovations, pursue acquisitions, or scale its AI offerings further. With a low debt-to-equity ratio of just 12.12%, Kinaxis has both the financial flexibility and resources to take advantage of emerging AI trends without being bogged down by heavy debt obligations.

The broader Canadian AI stock market reflects strong investor interest. Yet, Kinaxis stock stands out with a recent price increase of 5.7%. Thus, it shows that the market already recognizes its value. At a current stock price of $162.53 and a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 37.88, Kinaxis is attractively priced given its growth prospects.

Given the forecasted growth of the Canadian AI software market and Kinaxis’s track record, the future looks bright. Analysts predict a revenue growth rate of around 14% per year for Kinaxis, closely aligned with industry expectations. This projection signals the company’s continued ability to grow in tandem with the Canadian software industry, thus further establishing it as a leader in AI for supply chain management.

Bottom line

Kinaxis’s solid earnings growth, strategic focus on AI-driven supply chain solutions, and strong market position make it a compelling investment opportunity in the Canadian AI space. More industries look to AI for efficiency gains. And Kinaxis stock is well-positioned to capture a sizeable share of this growth. Investors looking to add a high-potential AI stock to their portfolio should see now as an ideal time to consider Kinaxis stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Why AI Stocks Should Be in Every Canadian Investor’s Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks continue to be one of the best options out there for long-term investing, especially when considering Canadian options.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Tech Stocks

1 “Magnificent 7” Stock I’d Buy Over Nvidia Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Meta Platforms stock is a better choice for Canadian investors compared to Nvidia in November 2024.

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Data Centre Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Data centres are going to be a huge growth opportunity in the next decade. And these are the top buys.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Is OpenText Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText stock has fallen in the last few years, but that could mean this top tech stock remains an undervalued…

Read more »

AI microchip
Tech Stocks

Celestica Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Celestica's stock price has rallied 950% in the last five years. Will the AI boom send it even higher in…

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

2 Ridiculously Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health Technologies is a cheap growth stock to buy for its record-breaking results, massive revenue growth, and profitability.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

4 Reasons to Buy Kinaxis Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Kinaxis stock has a strong past. But there is even more to look forward to from this top tech stock.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

The Future of AI: Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best AI-focused stocks in Canada that you can consider adding to your portfolio before it’s…

Read more »