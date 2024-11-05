Member Login
4 Reasons to Buy Constellation Software Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

Constellation Software stock continued its climb upwards after recent earnings, and this only adds to its appeal.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
profit rises over time

Source: Getty Images

For Canadian investors looking at long-term investments with solid financial backing, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stands out as a powerhouse in the software industry. The company’s innovative strategies and consistent financial performance make it a compelling option, especially for those interested in tech stocks with reliable growth. Here, we’ll explore four key reasons why Constellation Software remains an attractive buy, focusing on its robust financial performance, proven growth strategy, effective acquisition model, and promising future outlook.

1. Impressive financial performance

Constellation Software has consistently demonstrated impressive financial results, cementing its reputation as a reliable performer in the stock market. In the latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, Constellation reported a revenue increase of 12%, reaching €312.2 million, up from €278.8 million in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023. This growth is significant because it highlights the company’s ability to generate more revenue year over year, even as the global economy faces uncertainties. Notably, Constellation’s net income also rose by 34%, reaching €38.0 million, indicating effective cost management and operational efficiency.

With earnings per share (EPS) consistently above market expectations, Constellation has proven it can provide reliable returns to investors. This is crucial for those who prioritize stable earnings growth, as it minimizes the volatility associated with more speculative stocks.

2. Long-term growth trajectory

Constellation Software has shown a consistent upward trajectory over the years, and its stock has appreciated significantly, a testament to its solid growth strategy. The company focuses on vertical market software (VMS) businesses, which cater to specific industries such as public transit, healthcare, and finance. This sector-focused approach enables Constellation to capture recurring revenue streams that are less impacted by macroeconomic fluctuations, a key advantage in today’s volatile market.

Looking back, Constellation’s stock has been on a steady climb, with a five-year appreciation rate that has outperformed many tech stocks on the TSX. This long-term growth trend is vital for those who seek reliable capital gains in addition to dividends. Moreover, the company’s decision to invest heavily in these specific software markets aligns with long-term demand projections for software that enhances efficiency across industries.

3. Strategic acquisitions boosting business strength

Constellation’s acquisition strategy is another factor driving its growth. Unlike companies that pursue acquisitions solely for expansion, Constellation strategically targets mission-critical software businesses that serve niche markets. By doing so, Constellation not only diversifies its revenue streams but also positions itself as a market leader in several specialized sectors. In Q3 2024 alone, the company completed acquisitions amounting to €26.7 million. This contributed to both revenue growth and market consolidation.

Acquisitions are part of Constellation’s DNA. The company’s approach involves acquiring small to medium-sized businesses that hold dominant positions in their respective niches. For investors, this strategy minimizes risk because it reduces Constellation’s dependence on a single market or industry. Each acquisition further strengthens its portfolio and reinforces the stability of its revenue streams. As a result, Constellation has become a diversified, recession-resilient company.

4. Promising future outlook and strong analyst confidence

Looking forward, Constellation’s future outlook is encouraging, with analysts maintaining high expectations for the stock. Constellation is expected to achieve steady revenue and income growth in the years to come.

Constellation’s business model aligns well with long-term tech trends. As industries increasingly adopt specialized software solutions to enhance operational efficiency, the demand for Constellation’s products and services will likely increase. This puts Constellation in a favourable position to capitalize on industry shifts toward digital transformation — a trend that many analysts believe will dominate the next decade.

Conclusion

Constellation Software stands out as a high-performing, growth-focused stock with a promising outlook. Its strong financial performance, demonstrated by rising revenues and net income, provides a solid foundation for consistent returns. Plus, the company’s track record of long-term growth and strategic acquisitions underscores its ability to adapt and thrive across market cycles. With a strong future outlook, Constellation Software is well-positioned to continue delivering value to its shareholders.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

