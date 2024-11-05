Member Login
Home » Investing » Here Are My Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Here Are My Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

These top dividends stocks have consistently paid and increased their dividends. Further, this trend will continue.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass

Source: Getty Images

Top dividend stocks can help investors earn recurring passive income for decades. Moreover, their strong fundamentals, growing earnings base, and focus on rewarding shareholders enable these companies to increase their distributions consistently over time. So, for investors seeking worry-free income, here are my top three dividend stocks to buy now.

Dividend stock #1

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is an attractive dividend stock for its solid dividend payment history, higher future payouts, and compelling yield. For instance, this energy infrastructure company’s dividend grew at a CAGR of 7% for 24 consecutive years. Further, TC Energy expects to increase its dividend by 3-5% every year over the long term. Besides higher dividends, it offers a high yield of about 5.9%.

TC Energy’s regulated and contracted assets witness high utilization and generate predictable cash flows that support higher distributions.

Looking ahead, TC Energy’s focus on optimizing its portfolio and spinning off the Liquids business will enable it to generate steady growth and maximize shareholders’ value. Moreover, the company’s long-life infrastructure assets and $31 billion secured projects will generate significant earnings in the coming years and support its higher payouts.

Dividend stock #2

Speaking of top dividend stocks, Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a no-brainer. This Canadian electric utility company operates a defensive business model, with its regulated assets generating predictable and growing cash flows. As a result of its low-risk and expanding earnings base, Fortis has established a reputation for consistently rewarding its shareholders with higher dividend payments and providing a worry-free yield.

This utility giant has raised its dividend for 51 consecutive years. Moreover, Fortis is well-positioned to continue this trend, with plans for further dividend increases supported by its growing rate base.

Fortis’s $26 billion capital program will help expand its rate base at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% through 2029. This investment will enable Fortis to enhance its earnings and grow its quarterly distributions. Fortis projects its dividend to increase at a CAGR of 4-6% over the same period, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

In summary, Fortis’s solid rate base growth, robust transmission investment pipeline, and opportunities arising from the energy transition position the company well for long-term growth. This will enable Fortis to grow its dividend consistently. Further, it offers a well-protected yield of about 4.2%.

Dividend stock #3

Top Canadian banking stocks have established themselves as dividend powerhouses, with many of these institutions boasting a remarkable history of regular cash distributions that spans over a century. This commitment to shareholder returns positions them as reliable investments for those seeking to generate a passive-income stream.

Among the prominent players in the Canadian banking sector, Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) distinguishes itself with an unparalleled record of dividend payments. This financial services giant has paid consistent dividends for approximately 195 years, demonstrating a strong likelihood that this trend will continue for many decades to come.

Over the past 15 years, Bank of Montreal’s dividend grew at a CAGR of 5%. This solid dividend history reflects the bank’s ability to consistently grow its earnings across various market conditions.

Bank of Montreal’s earnings are projected to grow at a high single-digit rate in the medium term, providing a solid foundation for continued dividend growth. The bank is well-positioned to leverage its diversified revenue streams, growing deposit base, and operational efficiency to boost its earnings and payouts. Furthermore, Bank of Montreal’s robust balance sheet and stable credit performance enhance its prospects for sustained growth. Currently, the bank offers a yield of approximately 5%, making it an attractive option for income investors.              

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Blue-chip stocks can be some of the best stocks to have in any portfolio. But when they're trending upwards, investors…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Want a 7% Yield? The 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks are offering high yields of over 7%, making them attractive for investors seeking steady passive income.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These smartest dividend stocks can consistently pay and increase their dividends in the coming years, irrespective of the macro uncertainty.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

3 Utility Stocks That Are Smart Buys for Canadians in November

| Sneha Nahata

These utility stocks benefit from regulated businesses and generate predictable cash flows that support higher dividend payouts.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $600 in Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want to generate passive income? Forget the rental unit! This option will save you the mortgage yet still…

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

1 Reliable Dividend Stock for the Ultimate Retirement Income Stream

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) shares are way too cheap with way too swollen a yield for retirees to pass up right…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners a Buy for its 4.75% Yield?

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) has a 4.75% dividend yield. Is it worth it?

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution

| Andrew Walker

The TFSA is attractive for investors who want to generate tax-free passive income.

Read more »