Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Loblaw Stock a Buy for Its 1.2% Dividend Yield?

Is Loblaw Stock a Buy for Its 1.2% Dividend Yield?

Loblaw stock may not have the highest dividend yield out there, but what does that really mean to today’s investor?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to top stocks, Loblaw Companies (TSX:L) is one of Canada’s largest retailers, well-known for its grocery and pharmacy chains. Over the years, it has grown significantly and developed a loyal customer base. For investors looking for stability and potential dividends, Loblaw stock might seem appealing. But is it really a good buy for its dividend yield? Let’s dive into the details.

Into earnings

To consider Loblaw stock for dividend growth, we first need to consider the support coming from earnings. For the most recent quarter, Loblaw stock reported total revenue of $60.3 billion, showing a modest year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. Although not a rapid growth rate, it indicates stability in its operations, especially in essential sectors like groceries and pharmacies. Profit margins are also steady, with a profit margin of 3.5% and an operating margin of 6.2%, thus showing effective cost management. For those interested in steady returns, these metrics reinforce Loblaw stock’s stability as a company.

Loblaw’s market cap has also shown impressive growth, from $38.4 billion in mid-2023 to its current level of $54.2 billion. Its enterprise value, a broader metric that includes debt, stands at $71.3 billion, reflecting Loblaw stock’s overall value to investors. These increasing values point to investor confidence and a stable market position. This could provide some assurance to those looking for low-risk, long-term investments.

Still valuable

One of the things that sets Loblaw stock apart is its valuation. The stock’s trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 26.8, which is higher than its forward P/E of 18.9 – thus suggesting that analysts expect earnings to improve, potentially lowering the ratio. This could mean that Loblaw stock is currently slightly overvalued but may normalize as its earnings increase. It’s worth noting, however, that the quarterly earnings growth was down by 10% year-over-year. Possibly reflecting some challenges in the current market.

Loblaw stock’s payout ratio of 28% is fairly low, indicating that the company retains a substantial portion of its earnings. This conservative approach provides room for future dividend increases and further growth investments. Although the current yield is not particularly high, the low payout ratio suggests Loblaw stock has the financial health to maintain and potentially increase its dividends over time.

Concerns

One area of concern for some investors may be Loblaw stock’s debt. The total debt sits at a significant $18.6 billion, resulting in a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.3%. However, with cash reserves of $1.7 billion and operating cash flow of $5.7 billion, the company is well-positioned to service its debt. This level of debt is typical for large retailers. They often rely on credit to manage inventory and fund expansion.

Furthermore, Loblaw stock has a low five-year beta of 0.17, meaning the stock experiences less volatility than the broader market. For risk-averse investors, this low beta could be a key selling point, as it indicates that Loblaw stock’s price is less likely to experience sharp swings, even during market downturns. This quality may appeal to dividend investors who prioritize stability and capital preservation.

Bottom line

Altogether, Loblaw stock may not be the best option for those seeking a high dividend yield, given its modest 1.2% yield. However, for investors interested in a stable, long-term play with the potential for dividend growth, Loblaw stock offers consistent dividends, low volatility, and a strong market position. While it doesn’t offer an impressive yield, its stability and growth potential make it worth considering for a diversified portfolio focused on both income and capital preservation. If you’re looking for solid, dependable returns with lower risk, Loblaw stock could be a reasonable choice. Yet high-yield seekers may want to look elsewhere.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Retirement

These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Kay Ng

These two dividend ETFs could provide retirees with a diversified and stable income stream, while providing some price appreciation.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $2,000 in Passive Income in 2025 With Less Than $51,000 in Savings

| Andrew Button

You can invest in Canadian high yield stocks via the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Yield Dividend ETF (TSX:VDY).

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 7.8% Dividend Stock Pays Out Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all monthly dividend stocks are created equal. And this top stock is certainly a strong choice for passive income.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Is TMX Group Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TMX Group (TSX:X) stock has been a consistent wealth-builder, generating 4,630% in total returns since 2002. Should you buy, sell,…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

2 Deeply Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

| Joey Frenette

Here are two stocks that I view as deeply undervalued this November.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Blue-chip stocks can be some of the best stocks to have in any portfolio. But when they're trending upwards, investors…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These top dividends stocks have consistently paid and increased their dividends. Further, this trend will continue.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Want a 7% Yield? The 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks are offering high yields of over 7%, making them attractive for investors seeking steady passive income.

Read more »