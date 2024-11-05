Member Login
Home » Investing » Is National Bank of Canada Stock a Buy for its 3.3% Dividend Yield?

Is National Bank of Canada Stock a Buy for its 3.3% Dividend Yield?

While National Bank stock might seem to have a lower dividend yield, its upside could offer a valuable way to get in on some extra cash flow.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in dividend-paying stocks is a popular strategy for those seeking regular income. These companies that provide dividends can create cash that comes through regardless of the market. Even during volatility, investors can look forward to cash flow as the company eventually recovers.

But not all companies are created equal. This is why today, we’re going to dig into one dividend stock to see whether its 3.3% dividend yield is worth the buy.

National Bank performance

Today, we’re going to get into National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA). In the third quarter of 2024, National Bank reported adjusted net income of $960 million, or $2.68 per share, up from $781 million, or $2.18 per share, in the same period the previous year. This growth was driven by strong performances in its wealth management and financial markets units.

Over the past five years, National Bank has demonstrated resilience and consistent growth. This includes a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in earnings per share (EPS) of approximately 8%. The steady performance underscores the bank’s ability to navigate various economic conditions.

Dividend strength

Earnings are great, but today, we’re looking at dividends. So, let’s dig into this next. National Bank stock has a strong track record of dividend payments. With a current annual dividend of $4.40 per share, yielding approximately 3.3%. The bank has consistently increased its dividend over the years, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Furthermore, National Bank stock’s dividend payout ratio stands at around 42.84%, thus indicating it distributes less than half of its earnings as dividends. This conservative payout ratio suggests that the dividend is well-covered and sustainable.

Looking ahead

Analysts have set a 12-month average price target of $122.64 for National Bank’s stock, suggesting a potential downside of about 7.19% from its current price of $132.14. However, the bank’s strategic acquisition of Canadian Western Bank is expected to enhance its national presence and diversify its revenue streams, potentially offsetting near-term price target concerns.

While the bank has shown strong performance, potential investors should consider risks such as exposure to economic downturns, regulatory changes, and competition within the banking sector. However, National Bank’s diversified operations and prudent management practices help mitigate these risks.

As of now, market analysts have mixed views on National Bank’s stock, with some suggesting a hold due to the current valuation and potential downside. However, the bank’s solid fundamentals and growth prospects provide a counterbalance to these concerns.

Bottom line

With a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of approximately 12.89, National Bank’s stock is valued reasonably compared to industry peers. This suggests that the stock is neither overvalued nor undervalued, providing a fair entry point for investors.

Compared to other major Canadian banks, National Bank’s dividend yield is competitive. Its focus on domestic growth and strategic acquisitions positions it well against peers with more international exposure.

National Bank of Canada’s consistent earnings growth, sustainable dividend payout, and strategic initiatives make it an attractive option for dividend-focused investors. There are inherent risks, of course. Yet the bank’s strong fundamentals and prudent management suggest that its 3.3% dividend yield is both attractive and sustainable.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

stock research, analyze data
Bank Stocks

Canadian Bank Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

There are opportunities and risks on the horizon for the Canadian banks.

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has taken a beating over the last year. Where will it be in another five?

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Bank Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 28% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This top Canadian dividend stock is underperforming its large peers this year, but a turnaround could be on the horizon.

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Is BMO Stock a Buy for its 4.8% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadians are looking to cut back, and BMO stock is on board. But it could also be a top stock…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Bank Stocks

Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock a Good Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

CIBC is a TSX bank stock that has delivered marketing-beating gains to shareholders in the last two decades. Is the…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Kay Ng

TD stock is a good consideration for a 5.2% dividend on the recent dip. It provides upside potential, too, but…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

These 3 Canadian Bank Stocks Are Next in Line to Pop

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three Canadian bank stocks that look well-positioned to continue to soar over the long term.

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Stocks for Beginners

Bank of Montreal vs. RBC: Which Canadian Bank Stock is the Better Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Earnings season is upon us, and the Canadian banks will be reporting before you know it. So which of these…

Read more »