Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Stocks That Cut You a Cheque Each Month

3 Stocks That Cut You a Cheque Each Month

These Canadian dividend stocks pay you every month and have reliable payouts to start a passive-income stream.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

Investing in dividend stocks can help you start a passive-income stream. Moreover, monthly dividends can better align your investment income to meet regular financial commitments. Fortunately, a few TSX stocks enable investors to earn and reinvest dividends every 30 days. Reinvesting more frequently can enhance your long-term returns and help create significant wealth over time.

With this background, let’s explore three stocks that give you a dividend cheque every month. These Canadian stocks are backed by fundamentally strong businesses that support regular payouts.

Stock #1

For monthly dividends, investors could consider Canadian Apartment Properties REIT or CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN). The real estate investment trust (REIT) owns multi-unit residential properties like apartment buildings, townhouses, and manufactured home community sites. It offers a monthly dividend of $0.125 per share, yielding a decent 3.3%.

CAPREIT benefits from its diversified portfolio, consistently high occupancy rates, and growth in average rents, which support its net operating income (NOI) and payouts. Notably, CAPTREIT’s occupancy rate stood at 98.2% at the end of June 30, 2024. Thanks to higher occupancy and rents, its operating revenue and NOI increased by 5.4% and 7.2% in the June-ending quarter.

CAPREIT focuses on acquiring high-quality premium rental properties, which bode well for future growth. Further, its focus on controlling costs and divesting non-core assets will likely improve its financials and position it well to enhance its shareholders’ return through regular dividend payments. CAPREIT’s solid balance sheet, balanced mortgage portfolio, low leverage profile, and sustainable payout ratio make this REIT a reliable stock for monthly cash.

Stock #2

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another attractive monthly dividend stock for passive-income investors. The company acquires and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. Currently, Whitecap pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, reflecting a high yield of over 7%.

This energy company benefits from a solid portfolio of premium assets, which drives its cash flows and supports its payouts. Its strong balance sheet, low maintenance capital requirements, and cost-efficient structure further support its financials and distributions.

Whitecap has consistently grown its production and funds flow at a double-digit rate since 2010 thanks to its high-quality assets and low debt structure. The momentum will likely be sustained as Whitecap plans to expand its asset base and increase production volumes, further driving its future cash flows and monthly distributions. Moreover, its focus on an efficient conventional drilling program will cushion its earnings and drive higher payouts.

Stock #3

Passive-income investors could consider Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) stock for steady monthly cash and high yields. This company, which operates quick-service restaurants, offers monthly dividend payouts of $0.077 per share. Moreover, it provides an attractive high yield of over 7%, making it a compelling buy.

Notably, Pizza Pizza Royalty distributes all available cash after maintaining necessary reserves, reflecting its commitment to delivering higher value to its investors. In 2023, Pizza Pizza raised its monthly dividend three times at a cumulative growth of 10.7%.

Despite the ongoing headwinds related to reduced consumer spending, Pizza Pizza focuses on food and technology innovation, which will likely enhance customer experience, increase sales, and improve efficiency. Its strategic efforts to enhance its menu and strengthen its store presence across Canada will likely drive its financials and enable it to return higher cash to its shareholders.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

3 Retail Stocks That Canadian Investors Shouldn’t Miss in November

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right retail stock at any given time requires an assessment of multiple factors from finances to market dynamics.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top High-Yield Stocks to Buy in November

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These high-yielding dividend stocks certainly look great on the surface, but do they offer value or too much risk?

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? Buy This Index Fund and Hold it Forever

| Andrew Button

Vanguard's FTSE Canadian High Yield Dividend ETF (TSX:VDY) provides a lot of passive income.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and could deliver some upside next year.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: 4 Top Stocks to Buy in November

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of top stocks to buy. Here's a look at a handful of options that investors should buy…

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TSX’s dividend pioneer and first dividend king are the best options for Canadians to create lasting generational wealth.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $6,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right growth stock requires more than just an understanding of market dynamics and stock fundamentals. It also requires…

Read more »

farmer holds box of leafy greens
Dividend Stocks

Is Nutrien Stock a Buy for its 4.2% Dividend Yield?

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides its stable dividends, Nutrien’s strong presence in the global crop input industry makes it an attractive stock for long-term…

Read more »