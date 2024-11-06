Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Top Canadian Utility Stocks to Buy in November

3 Top Canadian Utility Stocks to Buy in November

Are you looking for some top Canadian utility stocks to own? Here’s a look at three must-have options for any portfolio.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky

Source: Getty Images

There’s no shortage of great stocks to buy on the market. Among those, utility stocks can offer defensive appeal in times of volatility while catering to growth and income-seeking investors, too. Here’s a look at some of the top Canadian utility stocks to buy this month.

Fortis

It would be nearly impossible to mention a list of the top Canadian utility stocks to buy without mentioning Fortis (TSX:FTS). Fortis is one of the largest utilities in North America, with a growing portfolio of assets across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean.

Fortis’s immense size is only part of the reason why this behemoth should be in your portfolio this month.

Another reason to buy Fortis is its healthy quarterly dividend, which, coincidentally, is going ex-dividend later this month. As of the time of writing, Fortis offers a juicy 4.02% yield to investors.

This means that a $40,000 investment in Fortis will generate an annual income of over $1,600.

Even better, Fortis has provided investors with healthy bumps to that dividend for over 50 consecutive years, making it one of only two Dividend Kings on the market.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) happens to be that other Dividend King. The utility has amassed an incredible 52 years of consecutive annual increases. This means those who invested in Canadian Utilities back in the early 70s have been getting a healthy annual bump since then.

While I let you soak in that insane long-term compounding potential, note that Canadian Utilities goes ex-dividend this week.

As of the time of writing, Canadian Utilities offers investors a quarterly payout that carries a yield of 5.08%. This makes it not only one of the top Canadian utility stocks to own in November but also one of the best dividends on the market.

Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (TSX:BIPC) is no stranger to long-time investors, with the company owning a widely diversified portfolio of not just utilities but countless other infrastructure assets. This includes toll roads, ports, midstream assets from the energy sector, cell towers, data transmission assets and more.

The key point here is that all those assets generate a recurring and stable revenue stream that is backed by long-term, often regulated contracts. This makes revenue a predictable stream and provides the company with a very defensive, well-diversified portfolio.

More importantly, that reliable business model has allowed the company to support healthy dividend growth. Brookfield continues to target 5-9% annual dividend growth, and at the time of writing, Brookfield has paid out a healthy 3.82% yield.

That fact alone makes Brookfield a buy-and-forget option and one of the top Canadian utility stocks on the market.

Buying top Canadian utility stocks

No stock, even the most defensive utility, is without some risk. Fortunately, the top Canadian utility stocks mentioned above are well-diversified and offer investors a stable (if not growing) option for long-term portfolios.

In my opinion, one or all of the above stocks should be part of any well-diversified portfolio.

Buy them, hold them, and watch them (and your income) grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

Is First Capital REIT a Buy for its 4.8% Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

First Capital is a REIT that offers you a tasty dividend yield of 4.8%. Is this TSX dividend stock a…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Andrew Button

Stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) are worth holding long term.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Utility Stocks to Buy Now for Stable Returns

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their regulated business, falling interest rates, and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian utility stocks are ideal for earning…

Read more »

nuclear power plant
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors can buy and hold these Canadian stocks to generate above-average, tax-free returns over the next decade.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus Stock a Buy for its 7.3% Dividend Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

Although the 7.3% dividend yield Telus offers is attractive, it's just one of many reasons why the telecom stock is…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Retired Canadians: The Smartest Income Stocks to Buy With $5,000

| Andrew Button

TSX stocks like Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) are worth holding for retirement.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $7,000 in November

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This consumer staples company provides consistent stock performance alongside a dividend.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 16 Percent to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 16% from all-time highs, Brookfield Infrastructure is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty yield of over…

Read more »