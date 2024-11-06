Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Brookfield Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

Is Brookfield Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

BAM stock recently jumped after beating earnings. But is it still a buy, or is it better to wait?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Middle aged man drinks coffee

Source: Getty Images

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) has long been a powerhouse in the financial sector, managing a diverse portfolio of infrastructure, real estate, renewable power, and more. As of now, BAM is trading around $78.47, showing solid growth and leaving many investors wondering whether it’s time to buy, hold, or sell this stock. With recent earnings beating expectations and a favourable outlook for 2024, let’s dive into the numbers to see if this is a good stock to hold in your portfolio.

Into earnings

Starting with recent performance, BAM stock reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 in its latest quarter, surpassing estimates of $0.36. This positive earnings surprise of 5.56% is encouraging, especially when paired with the revenue beat of $1.21 billion against the expected $1.19 billion. Such results indicate that BAM is capitalizing on its diverse assets and market positioning, thus making it an appealing choice for long-term investors.

Despite recent successes, BAM’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at a high 50.16, which suggests the stock may be expensive compared to peers in the financial services sector. Its forward P/E ratio at 29.67 is a bit more reasonable, indicating that analysts anticipate earnings growth. However, the premium pricing could mean that BAM is more suited for investors with a higher risk tolerance who are confident in Brookfield’s strategic plans.

Value

Looking at its dividend, BAM has been fairly consistent with payouts, currently offering a forward dividend yield of 2.79%. While this is attractive, the payout ratio of 128.44% raises questions about sustainability. A high payout ratio can indicate that a company is using most of its earnings to fund dividends. This might not be sustainable in tougher times. Still, the regular income BAM provides can be appealing to income-focused investors.

From a valuation perspective, BAM’s price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 7.12 is relatively high, suggesting a premium valuation for its assets. Although BAM’s book value is strong at $7.80 per share, this high P/B ratio might indicate that the stock is overvalued, especially for conservative investors looking for lower entry points.

Looking ahead

Turning to growth prospects, BAM has shown resilience by outperforming the market this year with a 32.4% rise in the share price compared to the S&P 500’s 20.1% gain. This impressive market performance reflects investor confidence in Brookfield’s asset management strategy. As infrastructure and renewables become increasingly critical sectors, BAM’s portfolio positions it well for future growth.

However, investors should be cautious. Brookfield’s recent enterprise value-to-revenue ratio of 59.35 and its return on assets of only 0.62% might signal that the company isn’t generating as much income as expected from its assets. On the flip side, a return on equity (ROE) of 16.62% is relatively high. This suggests that Brookfield’s management is efficient in using shareholders’ equity to generate profits.

Foolish takeaway

For the near term, analysts maintain a “Hold” rating on BAM due to mixed revisions in earnings estimates. BAM is expected to maintain steady performance. Yet the stock’s high valuation metrics mean that it may be wise for current shareholders to hold rather than buy more at this time. Investors looking for fresh buys may want to wait for a price dip or focus on BAM’s dividend stability.

So, BAM could be a good “Hold” for those already invested, especially given its strong fundamentals and growth in the renewable and infrastructure sectors. However, potential buyers may want to wait for a more attractive entry point due to its current high valuation. Long-term prospects remain favourable, and BAM is likely to continue delivering steady returns, especially for those focused on dividends. Whether you’re a current shareholder or considering BAM with some cautious optimism, the stock seems well-positioned for long-term growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis has increased the dividend for 51 consecutive years.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Utility Stocks to Buy in November

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some top Canadian utility stocks to own? Here's a look at three must-have options for any…

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

Is First Capital REIT a Buy for its 4.8% Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

First Capital is a REIT that offers you a tasty dividend yield of 4.8%. Is this TSX dividend stock a…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Andrew Button

Stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) are worth holding long term.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Utility Stocks to Buy Now for Stable Returns

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their regulated business, falling interest rates, and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian utility stocks are ideal for earning…

Read more »

nuclear power plant
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors can buy and hold these Canadian stocks to generate above-average, tax-free returns over the next decade.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus Stock a Buy for its 7.3% Dividend Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

Although the 7.3% dividend yield Telus offers is attractive, it's just one of many reasons why the telecom stock is…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Retired Canadians: The Smartest Income Stocks to Buy With $5,000

| Andrew Button

TSX stocks like Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) are worth holding for retirement.

Read more »