Is Brookfield Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

BAM stock recently jumped after beating earnings. But is it still a buy, or is it better to wait?

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) has long been a powerhouse in the financial sector, managing a diverse portfolio of infrastructure, real estate, renewable power, and more. As of now, BAM is trading around $78.47, showing solid growth and leaving many investors wondering whether it’s time to buy, hold, or sell this stock. With recent earnings beating expectations and a favourable outlook for 2024, let’s dive into the numbers to see if this is a good stock to hold in your portfolio.

Into earnings

Starting with recent performance, BAM stock reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 in its latest quarter, surpassing estimates of $0.36. This positive earnings surprise of 5.56% is encouraging, especially when paired with the revenue beat of $1.21 billion against the expected $1.19 billion. Such results indicate that BAM is capitalizing on its diverse assets and market positioning, thus making it an appealing choice for long-term investors.

Despite recent successes, BAM’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at a high 50.16, which suggests the stock may be expensive compared to peers in the financial services sector. Its forward P/E ratio at 29.67 is a bit more reasonable, indicating that analysts anticipate earnings growth. However, the premium pricing could mean that BAM is more suited for investors with a higher risk tolerance who are confident in Brookfield’s strategic plans.

Value

Looking at its dividend, BAM has been fairly consistent with payouts, currently offering a forward dividend yield of 2.79%. While this is attractive, the payout ratio of 128.44% raises questions about sustainability. A high payout ratio can indicate that a company is using most of its earnings to fund dividends. This might not be sustainable in tougher times. Still, the regular income BAM provides can be appealing to income-focused investors.

From a valuation perspective, BAM’s price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 7.12 is relatively high, suggesting a premium valuation for its assets. Although BAM’s book value is strong at $7.80 per share, this high P/B ratio might indicate that the stock is overvalued, especially for conservative investors looking for lower entry points.

Looking ahead

Turning to growth prospects, BAM has shown resilience by outperforming the market this year with a 32.4% rise in the share price compared to the S&P 500’s 20.1% gain. This impressive market performance reflects investor confidence in Brookfield’s asset management strategy. As infrastructure and renewables become increasingly critical sectors, BAM’s portfolio positions it well for future growth.

However, investors should be cautious. Brookfield’s recent enterprise value-to-revenue ratio of 59.35 and its return on assets of only 0.62% might signal that the company isn’t generating as much income as expected from its assets. On the flip side, a return on equity (ROE) of 16.62% is relatively high. This suggests that Brookfield’s management is efficient in using shareholders’ equity to generate profits.

Foolish takeaway

For the near term, analysts maintain a “Hold” rating on BAM due to mixed revisions in earnings estimates. BAM is expected to maintain steady performance. Yet the stock’s high valuation metrics mean that it may be wise for current shareholders to hold rather than buy more at this time. Investors looking for fresh buys may want to wait for a price dip or focus on BAM’s dividend stability.

So, BAM could be a good “Hold” for those already invested, especially given its strong fundamentals and growth in the renewable and infrastructure sectors. However, potential buyers may want to wait for a more attractive entry point due to its current high valuation. Long-term prospects remain favourable, and BAM is likely to continue delivering steady returns, especially for those focused on dividends. Whether you’re a current shareholder or considering BAM with some cautious optimism, the stock seems well-positioned for long-term growth.