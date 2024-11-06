Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Suncor a Buy for its 4.2% Dividend?

Is Suncor a Buy for its 4.2% Dividend?

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) has a 4.2% yield. Is it a buy?

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Pumpjack in Alberta Canada

Source: Getty Images

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) has been one of the best-performing large-cap TSX stocks this year. Up 24.28% year to date, not counting dividends, it has handily outperformed the broader index. Counting dividends, it’s up closer to 27% — far ahead of the index.

The question is, how long can all this last? Energy prices have been extremely volatile this year. When oil prices recently took a leg down to the mid-60s, Suncor stock barely reacted. If we head back to such levels, then Suncor may be overvalued today. In this article, I will explore various factors impacting the valuation of Suncor stock so you can decide whether it’s a good addition to your portfolio.

Oil prices

The biggest factor impacting Suncor’s future performance by far is oil prices. Suncor mainly sells crude oil and gasoline, so the prices of these commodities impact its profitability.

On the whole, there are many signs indicating that oil prices will be healthy going forward. OPEC output is relatively low, curtailing supply. At the same time, demand for oil continues to inch up little by little each year. Over the long term, renewable energy and nuclear challenge oil. However, these factors probably won’t be enough to kill the demand for oil in the next five years.

Recent earnings

Next, we need to look at Suncor’s earnings performance. In its most recent quarter, Suncor beat analyst estimates on revenue as well as earnings per share (EPS), delivering the following metrics:

  • $13.04 billion in revenue, up 11.2%
  • $3.4 billion in funds from operations
  • $1.4 billion in free funds flow
  • $3.4 billion in funds from operations, up 30%
  • $3.8 billion in cash from operations, up 35%
  • $2.05 billion in net debt reduction

The trends in Suncor’s debt and cash flows are undeniably positive, indicating that the company has many profitable quarters ahead of it if oil prices hold up.

Growth and profitability

Two factors that Suncor Energy stock has going for it right now are growth and profitability. In the trailing three-year period, SU stock grew at the following compounded annual (CAGR) rates:

  • Revenue: 18%
  • Operating income: 96%
  • Net income: 80%
  • Free cash flow: 27%

Likewise, the company boasted the following profitability metrics in the trailing 12-month period:

  • Gross margin: 58%
  • Earnings before interest and taxes margin: 19.4%
  • Net income margin: 14.9%
  • Free cash flow margin: 15%

So, Suncor is profitable and growing, and as long as oil prices remain reasonably high, this should continue.

Valuation

Last but not least, we have valuation multiples. At today’s prices, SU stock trades at the following:

  • 9.6 times earnings
  • 1.34 times sales
  • 1.5 times book value
  • 4.4 times operating cash flow

On the whole, Suncor is cheap compared to last year’s earnings. And if oil prices remain healthy, it’s cheap compared to next year’s earnings, too.

Foolish takeaway

On the whole, I think Suncor is worth the investment today. I bought some shares Yesterday, just before writing this article, so I’m putting my money where my mouth is. My main intention with Suncor was to hedge against the cost-side oil price exposure in an Air Canada position I’d purchased earlier, but I’d be comfortable holding SU on its own merits, too. I think it will do reasonably well going forward.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks to Buy Now: Top Picks for Canadian Investors

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have a solid business model and growing cash flows to support higher dividend payments and share prices.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Good Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge provides a 6.5% dividend yield right now.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor stock looks undervalued as the company continues to increases cash flows, earnings, and shareholder returns.

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Baytex vs Suncor?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor and Baytex stocks both look like solid companies offering growth and dividends. But which is the better buy?

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks are trending upwards on the back of several key factors. And these three continue to be top cheap…

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Freehold Royalties Stock for its 8% Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Freehold Royalties is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a forward yield of 8%. But is the energy stock…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Energy Stock a Good Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is on a roll in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

profit rises over time
Top TSX Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you considered buying Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? Here are 3 reasons to buy Enbridge today for lasting growth and income.

Read more »