The 3 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Tech stocks can be seen as a bit risky, but these three have far less risk and more stability for future investors.

Investing in technology stocks might seem like a risky option right now. But not all tech stocks are created equal. In fact, stocks like Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI), Hut 8 (TSX:HUT), and Celestica (TSX:CLS) can be a savvy move, even with a modest budget of $500. Let’s explore why these companies present compelling opportunities.

3 tech powerhouses

Often perceived as a news organization, Thomson Reuters is, in fact, a leading technology company. Approximately 90% of its revenue comes from data-driven businesses such as Westlaw and ONESOURCE. The company has been integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its offerings, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction. In fact, during the second quarter of 2024, Thomson Reuters reported a 6% increase in revenue, reaching $1.7 billion, and raised its full-year revenue growth forecast to about 7%.

Meanwhile, Hut 8 stock is a prominent player in the cryptocurrency mining sector, focusing on Bitcoin. In the first quarter of 2024, the company reported revenue of $51.7 million and a net income of $250.9 million. As of December 31, 2023, Hut 8 held 9,195 self-mined Bitcoins, valued at approximately $388.1 million. With the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies, Hut 8 is well-positioned to benefit from this trend.

Finally, Celestica specializes in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions for various industries. These include aerospace, defence, and health tech. In the third quarter of 2024, the company achieved record revenue of $2.5 billion, a 22% increase from the previous year, and net income of $91.7 million. Celestica’s strong performance is driven by its strategic focus on high-growth markets and operational excellence.

Affordable growth

With a $500 investment, investors can acquire shares in these companies, allowing for diversification across different sectors within the tech industry. This approach helps mitigate risk and provides exposure to various growth opportunities, especially when wanting to get into some of the riskier areas.

However, the technology sector continues to be a driving force in the global economy. In fact, its influence is only likely to increase even more so over the years, as technology continues to become a part of our lives. Companies like Thomson Reuters are leveraging AI to enhance their services, while Hut 8 benefits from the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrencies. Celestica’s involvement in high-demand sectors positions it for sustained growth.

All three companies have demonstrated resilience and adaptability. That’s what makes them less risky, and more stable. Thomson Reuters has successfully transitioned into a tech-centric business, Hut 8 has capitalized on the cryptocurrency boom, and Celestica has consistently delivered strong financial results.

Bottom line

Investing in Thomson Reuters, Hut 8 Mining, and Celestica offers exposure to diverse and growing areas of the technology sector. A combination of recent financial performances, strategic positions, and market trends suggest potential for future growth – thus making these attractive options for investors, even with a modest budget. So if you’re looking for growth from the tech sector, but with less risk, then certainly consider these three tech stocks. Ones that are bound for even further greatness in the years to come.