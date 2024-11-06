Member Login
Home » Investing » The 3 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

The 3 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Tech stocks can be seen as a bit risky, but these three have far less risk and more stability for future investors.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
up arrow on wooden blocks

Source: Getty Images

Investing in technology stocks might seem like a risky option right now. But not all tech stocks are created equal. In fact, stocks like Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI), Hut 8 (TSX:HUT), and Celestica (TSX:CLS) can be a savvy move, even with a modest budget of $500. Let’s explore why these companies present compelling opportunities.

3 tech powerhouses

Often perceived as a news organization, Thomson Reuters is, in fact, a leading technology company. Approximately 90% of its revenue comes from data-driven businesses such as Westlaw and ONESOURCE. The company has been integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its offerings, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction. In fact, during the second quarter of 2024, Thomson Reuters reported a 6% increase in revenue, reaching $1.7 billion, and raised its full-year revenue growth forecast to about 7%.

Meanwhile, Hut 8 stock is a prominent player in the cryptocurrency mining sector, focusing on Bitcoin. In the first quarter of 2024, the company reported revenue of $51.7 million and a net income of $250.9 million. As of December 31, 2023, Hut 8 held 9,195 self-mined Bitcoins, valued at approximately $388.1 million. With the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies, Hut 8 is well-positioned to benefit from this trend.

Finally, Celestica specializes in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions for various industries. These include aerospace, defence, and health tech. In the third quarter of 2024, the company achieved record revenue of $2.5 billion, a 22% increase from the previous year, and net income of $91.7 million. Celestica’s strong performance is driven by its strategic focus on high-growth markets and operational excellence.

Affordable growth

With a $500 investment, investors can acquire shares in these companies, allowing for diversification across different sectors within the tech industry. This approach helps mitigate risk and provides exposure to various growth opportunities, especially when wanting to get into some of the riskier areas.

However, the technology sector continues to be a driving force in the global economy. In fact, its influence is only likely to increase even more so over the years, as technology continues to become a part of our lives. Companies like Thomson Reuters are leveraging AI to enhance their services, while Hut 8 benefits from the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrencies. Celestica’s involvement in high-demand sectors positions it for sustained growth.

All three companies have demonstrated resilience and adaptability. That’s what makes them less risky, and more stable. Thomson Reuters has successfully transitioned into a tech-centric business, Hut 8 has capitalized on the cryptocurrency boom, and Celestica has consistently delivered strong financial results.

Bottom line

Investing in Thomson Reuters, Hut 8 Mining, and Celestica offers exposure to diverse and growing areas of the technology sector. A combination of recent financial performances, strategic positions, and market trends suggest potential for future growth – thus making these attractive options for investors, even with a modest budget. So if you’re looking for growth from the tech sector, but with less risk, then certainly consider these three tech stocks. Ones that are bound for even further greatness in the years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Tech Stocks

Shopify: A Must-Have Growth Stock for Your TFSA Now (and the Next 10 Years)

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock isn't just a top growth company, it's a titan worth owning in your decades-long TFSA fund.

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Manulife vs CIBC

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want the best stocks? These two are certainly the best options. But which is the better buy?

Read more »

profit rises over time
Tech Stocks

4 Reasons to Buy Constellation Software Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Constellation Software stock continued its climb upwards after recent earnings, and this only adds to its appeal.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

1 Stock That’s Just as Hot as Nvidia (Without All the Hype)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia stock may look like a strong option, but its valuation is through the roof. Enter this other under-the-radar stock.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Might Be Sleeping on, But I’m Not

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t miss your chance to load up on these three beaten-down stocks.

Read more »

think thought consider
Tech Stocks

Is CGI Stock a Buy Even With No Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CGI stock may not have a dividend to speak of. But does that necessarily mean you should ignore this top…

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

Why Now Is the Time to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for one of the most solid Canadian AI stocks out there? This one is probably your best…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Why AI Stocks Should Be in Every Canadian Investor’s Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks continue to be one of the best options out there for long-term investing, especially when considering Canadian options.

Read more »