Where to Invest $7,000 in November

Where to Invest $7,000 in November

This consumer staples company provides consistent stock performance alongside a dividend.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
shopper buys items in bulk

Source: Getty Images

Investing in consumer staples is often considered a prudent strategy, especially during uncertain economic times. These companies provide essential products such as food, beverages, and household items – ones that remain in demand regardless of economic fluctuations. This consistent demand can lead to stable revenues and dividends. Dividends can help companies continue to keep investors interested even during times of trouble. In fact, this is what makes consumer staples a cornerstone in many investment portfolios.

Into earnings

One compelling option within this sector is The North West Company (TSX:NWC), listed on the TSX. With a market capitalization of approximately $2.5 billion as of July 31, 2024, North West operates retail stores across northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company focuses on food and everyday products.

In its second quarter ending July 31, 2024, North West reported a 4.6% increase in sales, reaching $646.5 million. This growth was driven by same-store sales gains and the addition of new stores. The company’s gross profit also saw an uptick, thereby reflecting effective cost management and pricing strategies.

Over the past year, North West has demonstrated resilience and growth. North West stock achieved trailing 12-month revenue of $2.5 billion, marking a 3.7% year-over-year increase. This consistent performance underscores its ability to navigate various market conditions effectively. But, is the company set to continue this positive trend?

Looking ahead

Looking towards the future, North West’s strategic initiatives, including store expansions and enhancements in supply chain efficiency, position it well for future growth. The company’s focus on serving underserved communities provides a unique market niche with less competition, thus potentially leading to sustained revenue streams.

From a valuation perspective, North West’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 19.4, which is competitive within the consumer staples sector. Additionally, the company offers a forward annual dividend yield of approximately 3%, providing investors with a steady income stream. That income can certainly be beneficial considering the last few years of economic difficulty. And now, with inflation and interest rates lower, investors could see an uptick in revenue as consumers start spending once more.

The company’s financial health is further supported by a current ratio of 2.2, indicating strong liquidity. With total cash holdings of $87 million and manageable debt levels, North West stock maintains a solid balance sheet, thus enhancing its ability to invest in growth opportunities and weather economic downturns. So again, investors can lock into stability as well as income, even during trying times.

Bottom line

If you’re an investor looking to put your $7,000 into some stock, allocating funds to North West could offer a balanced mix of growth potential and income stability. North West stock’s consistent performance, strategic market positioning, and commitment to shareholder returns make it a noteworthy candidate in the consumer staples sector.

Investing in consumer staples provides a buffer against economic volatility due to the essential nature of the products offered. The North West Company, with its robust financials, strategic initiatives, and focus on underserved markets, presents a compelling investment opportunity within this sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends North West. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

