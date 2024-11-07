Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Long-Term Wealth Creators

3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Long-Term Wealth Creators

These three growth stocks aim to grow their financials at a higher rate than the industry average, thus delivering superior returns in the long term.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
happy woman throws cash

Source: Getty Images

Growth stocks aim to grow their financials at a higher rate than the industry average, thus delivering superior returns in the long term. Due to higher returns potential, investors are ready to pay a premium, raising their valuation. Meanwhile, as these companies are in the developing stage, they are highly susceptible to market fluctuations. Also, they won’t pay dividends as they reinvest their earnings to fund their growth initiatives. So, these companies are riskier. Investors with higher risk-taking abilities could buy these stocks to earn superior returns.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS), which offers innovative supply chain solutions to a wide range of customers worldwide, is one of the top performers this year, delivering impressive returns of 191%. Its solid performances in the first three quarters, raising of 2024 guidance, and healthy long-term growth potential have driven its stock price. In the first nine months, the company’s top line has grown 43.8% from the previous year, while its diluted EPS (earnings per share) has increased by 85%. The solid performance of the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment has overcome the weakness in the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment to drive the company’s financials.

Meanwhile, I expect Celestica’s financial uptrend to continue, given its exposure to the high-growth AI     (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) sectors. It has recently entered into a strategic relationship with Groq, which developed the Language Processing Unit specializing in accelerated inferencing. The partnership could strengthen Celestica’s position in manufacturing AI/ML servers and full-rack solutions. Given its diversified customer base, growth initiatives, and an attractive NTM (next 12 months) price-to-sales multiple of 0.9, Celestica would be an excellent long-term buy.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) would be another top growth stock to have in your long-term portfolio due to its consistent performance and healthy growth prospects. The subprime lender has grown its revenue at an annualized rate of 20.2% for the last five years, while its diluted EPS has increased at a 28.1% CAGR (compound annual growth rate). Continuing its uptrend, the company has funded loan originations of $1.5 billion in the first two quarters, expanding its loan portfolio to $4.1 billion. Amid the loan portfolio expansion, the top line grew by 25% while its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) rose 24%.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada has slashed its benchmark interest rates four times since June. Lower interest rates boost economic activities, driving credit growth. Given its wide range of product offerings and solid distribution channels, goeasy is well-positioned to benefit from credit growth. Besides, the company is also strengthening its digital infrastructure and venturing into new markets, which could boost its financials in the coming years.

The company’s management expects its loan portfolio to grow 50% from its current levels to reach $6.2 billion by the end of 2026. Also, the management expects its revenue to grow at an annualized rate of 14% while its operating margin could improve to 42% from 40.6% in 2023. Amid these healthy growth prospects, I believe goeasy would be an excellent long-term buy.

Docebo

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) offers a highly customizable end-to-end learning platform that allows businesses worldwide to scale and provide personalized learning across their user groups. The company has expanded its customer base from 1,200 in 2017 to 3,898 by the end of the second quarter of 2024, while its average contract value has increased four times to $52,822. Amid these expansions, its top line has increased at an annualized rate of over 50% since 2016. Along with top-line growth, the company’s adjusted EPS has been improving. In the second quarter of 2024, it reported an adjusted EPS of $0.26, representing a year-over-year increase of 85.7%.

Meanwhile, the LMS (learning management system) market is expanding amid improving digital connectivity, development of multimedia graphics, and growth in remote working and learning. Grand View Research projects the LMS market to grow at an annualized rate of 19.7% for the rest of this decade. Given its highly customizable LMS platform, the company is well-positioned to benefit from the expanding addressable market. Besides, it continues to make strategic partnerships and develop innovative AI features that could expand its customer base. Moreover, around 80% of its customers have signed multi-year agreements, stabilizing its financials.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Is POET Technologies a Top AI Stock for Canadian Investors?

| Adam Othman

Canada has relatively few AI stocks, and the ones it has are different from American AI stocks in terms of…

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

| Robin Brown

Wondering what types of stocks could rapidly rise in 2025? Check out these two stocks with substantial upside if they…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

The 3 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks can be seen as a bit risky, but these three have far less risk and more stability for…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Tech Stocks

Shopify: A Must-Have Growth Stock for Your TFSA Now (and the Next 10 Years)

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock isn't just a top growth company, it's a titan worth owning in your decades-long TFSA fund.

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Manulife vs CIBC

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want the best stocks? These two are certainly the best options. But which is the better buy?

Read more »

profit rises over time
Tech Stocks

4 Reasons to Buy Constellation Software Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Constellation Software stock continued its climb upwards after recent earnings, and this only adds to its appeal.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

1 Stock That’s Just as Hot as Nvidia (Without All the Hype)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia stock may look like a strong option, but its valuation is through the roof. Enter this other under-the-radar stock.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Might Be Sleeping on, But I’m Not

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t miss your chance to load up on these three beaten-down stocks.

Read more »